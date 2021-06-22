Cancel
Forsyth County, GA

Town hall at SFHS will discuss state House, Senate reapportionment

By Kelly Whitmire
Forsyth County News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs new state and congressional district lines are being considered, Forsyth County residents will be able to give state leaders their thoughts on redistricting in person. On Tuesday, June 29, 5-8 p.m., officials with the state House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee and the state Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee will host a town hall hearing at South Forsyth High School, 585 Peachtree Parkway, the committees announced in a news release.

