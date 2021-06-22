Cancel
Loveland, CO

5A girls golf: Lehigh claims individual title in leading Loveland to team championship

By Brad Cochi
chsaanow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatelyn Lehigh accomplished several personal goals in spectacular fashion while winning the Class 5A girls golf individual state championship on Tuesday. The junior golfer opened the final day at City Park Golf Course in a tie for the lead with teammate Taylor Bandemer and turned in a 4-under 66 that tied the 18-hole course record during her closing round and clinched her first state title. It was a championship effort over two years in the making. Lehigh's two-day score of 138 added a third individual title to her family name – her older sister Lauren Lehigh won state titles in 2019 and 2018 (4A).

