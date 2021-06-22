Lakers Among Betting Favorites To Land 76ers’ Ben Simmons Via Trade
Despite the questionable fit alongside their current roster and his behemoth of a contract, the Lakers generally end up being among these betting favorites. There are nine teams with listed odds of acquiring the 76ers point guard, with the Lakers ranking seventh among them: The Portland Trail Blazers being atop the list makes some sense due to the simplicity of matching contracts. The 76ers would likely get back CJ McCollum in that deal and has been by far the most talked-about trade for Simmons.www.lakers365.com