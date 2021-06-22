Lakers Among Betting Favorites To Land 76ers’ Ben Simmons Via Trade

Dennis Schröder has said he wants to go and represent his home country of Germany during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, but whether the unrestricted free agent gets his wish or not, he's doing what he can to stay ready for next season. Schröder is already back in the gym, working out at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo. He documented the whole process in the latest vlog on his personal YouTube channel (h/t to our friends at Showtime Forum): Potentially more notable than Schröder's workout...