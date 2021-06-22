Cancel
NBA

Lakers Among Betting Favorites To Land 76ers’ Ben Simmons Via Trade

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the questionable fit alongside their current roster and his behemoth of a contract, the Lakers generally end up being among these betting favorites. There are nine teams with listed odds of acquiring the 76ers point guard, with the Lakers ranking seventh among them: The Portland Trail Blazers being atop the list makes some sense due to the simplicity of matching contracts. The 76ers would likely get back CJ McCollum in that deal and has been by far the most talked-about trade for Simmons.

Ben Simmons
Cj Mccollum
#76ers#Lakers#The 76ers Point Guard
NBAlakers365.com

Did Damian Lillard Just Hint At Wanting A Trade To The Lakers?

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard sparked trade rumors once again with his Instagram activity. This time, however, he appeared to be hinting his preferred destination: the Los Angeles Lakers. On IG, Lillard posted a photo of him when he watched the Las Vegas Aces-Los Angeles Sparks game in the Los Angeles Convention Center last Wednesday.
NBAlakers365.com

Devin Booker Reacts To Suns Facing Injured Lakers, Nuggets, Clippers

While the Phoenix Suns have come out on top of the West and are now on their way to the NBA Finals, some critics couldn't help but point out they had a relatively easy road considering the injuries to their opponents. Devin Booker, however, couldn't care less what their haters say. The Suns played and beat the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers to secure their ticket to the Finals.
NBAlakers365.com

Devin Booker Reveals LeBron James, Lakers’ Role In Suns’ NBA Finals Run

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are heading to the 2021 NBA Finals, and they have LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to thank for that. According to Booker, playing and losing two games to the Lakers is a blessing in disguise for the Suns. After all, given the relative inexperience of the roster in the postseason out of Chris Paul, they really needed the beatings and intensity they got from the Purple and Gold to test them early.
NBAlakers365.com

J. Cole Works Out With The Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker After Completing His BAL Contract [Video]

J. Cole may no longer be a member of the Rwanda Patriots, but he's still working to improve his basketball skills. via: Uproxx Legendary trainer Phil Handy (who goes by @94feetofgame on Twitter) posted evidence of the rapper turned hooper's commitment to the grind, a video showing off one of the workouts Handy is putting him through alongside one of the trainer's more successful clients, Lakers player Talen Horton-Tucker, who will begin his third season in October.
NBAlakers365.com

Dennis Schröder and Anthony Davis are already back in the gym for the Lakers

Dennis Schröder has said he wants to go and represent his home country of Germany during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, but whether the unrestricted free agent gets his wish or not, he's doing what he can to stay ready for next season. Schröder is already back in the gym, working out at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo. He documented the whole process in the latest vlog on his personal YouTube channel (h/t to our friends at Showtime Forum): Potentially more notable than Schröder's workout...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Rumors: Reasons why the Lakers should ignore Ben Simmons

Jun 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dunks over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the first quarter during game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. Ben Simmons is definitely...
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers officially announce 2021-22 preseason schedule

With the 2021 NBA Finals getting ready to commence, the Los Angeles Lakers won't be one of the two teams participating for a chance to win a title. The Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, putting L.A. in offseason mode much earlier than anticipated for the defending champions. Los Angeles had a disappointing 2020-21 season as injuries to key players like Anthony Davis and LeBron James derailed what looked to be another strong campaign.
NBAlakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe: The Lakers should trade for DeMar DeRozan, a guy who doesn’t need to be spoon-fed by LeBron I UNDISPUTED

Bleacher Report posted an offseason trade idea for every NBA team and the one for the San Antonio Spurs actually raised more eyebrows for the receiving team, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Spurs would sign and trade DeMar DeRozan in exchange for Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and the 22nd overall pick. Shannon Sharpe explains why the Lakers should do the deal for DeRozan, who is 'someone who doesn't need to be spoon-fed by LeBron James.
NBAlakers365.com

Andre Drummond Takes Veiled Shot At Frank Vogel For Failed Lakers Stint

Andre Drummond's stint with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't go as expected, but the big man doesn't think he is to blame. After his post on Instagram where he seemingly tells his doubters and haters not to judge and underestimate him, one user took a savage shot at him for failing to dominate the painted area unlike his peers Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers interested in DeMar DeRozan after early playoff exit

After a first-round exit this postseason, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to strengthen their roster this offseason in an effort to make another title run. San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan is one player that the Lakers are interested in, according to Evan Massey of nbaanalysis.net. Given cap restraints, the Lakers would have to work out a sign-and-trade to make it work.
NBAlakers365.com

2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers Player Reviews: Montrezl Harrell

After winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award for the 2019-20 season, Montrezl Harrell signed a discount contract in free agency to join the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers coming off a shortened offseason, they were in desperate need of someone who could score when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were off the floor, and Harrell delivered as he averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in just under 23 minutes.
NBAlakers365.com

Drummond or Kuzma? Shannon Sharpe on who’s the better fit for the Lakers | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers were trending on social media last night despite not being in the NBA Finals. Free-agent Andre Drummond seemed to complain about playing time implying in a comment that he wasn't a dominant big man because of playing time. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma made his own social media comment saying 'soon' on a highlight of him dropping 41 points in 2019. Shannon Sharpe explains why Andre Drummond is a better fit for LeBron and the Lakers. 'Drummond can give you 12-14 points and 10-12 rebounds on a nightly basis.'
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Lakers Can Land Collin Sexton And Kevin Love In A Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a very disappointing ending to their title hopes during the first round of the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns were fully healthy and made work of LeBron James and the Lakers in 6 games. Even if Anthony Davis remains at full health next season, the Lakers need an improved roster to become NBA champions again.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

DeMar DeRozan is Exactly the Kind of Steady Veteran the Lakers Need

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to tinker with their roster this offseason after failing to repeat as NBA champions in 2021. A squad featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis obviously doesn't need an overhaul, but the pieces around them will always be on the table as the Lakers' front office does anything and everything they can to put the ideal supporting cast around their two stars.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers Season In Review: Luol Deng’s Cap Hold

Welcome to our annual Lakers season in review series, where we’ll be taking a look back at every player on the team’s roster this season, evaluating their play, and deciding if they should be a part of the organization’s future. Today, we take a closer look at Luol Deng’s cap hold.
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

Are The Philadelphia 76ers Contenders or Pretenders?

If the Philadelphia 76ers keep the same core of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons, would the team be contenders or pretenders?. Or would they be just another good regular-season team who pretends like they have a chance at winning a championship? Taking a look at the team stats for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, we can get a feeling on where the team was last season.
NBAlakers365.com

Ben Simmons Trade To Lakers Would Be A Trainwreck For One Glaring Reason

Looking beyond his evident imperfections on the offensive end, Ben Simmons is still a 3-time All-Star and can fall back into a 3rd place role behind the Lakers' two alphas in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Whether they could actually muster up the offer necessary to entice the Sixers is a different discussion entirely, though. Philly is rumored to be seeking an All-Star in exchange for their own, as reported by Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas.

