AEW Dark Live Stream And Results (6/22): Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Chuck Taylor, More In Action

Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The show will be headlined by six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson going up against Private Party and Angelico. The women’s division will be represented by Abadon vs. Hyan, Nyla Rose vs. Holidead, and more. This will be the AEW debut for Hyan and Holidead. Hyan is the current Heart of SHIMMER Champion, while Holidead previously held the SHINE Tag Team Titles with Thunder Rosa. Men’s division action on tonight’s show will feature Frankie Kazarian vs. JD Drake, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt, Lance Archer vs. Kenny Bengal, and more. Shawn Dean will also return to action tonight, for his first match since late March, as he will face JDX (Justin Xavier), who is also making his AEW debut.