Ogden, UT

Connie Laranne Anderson – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
 17 days ago

May 28, 1947 – June 17, 2021 (age 74) Connie L (Grose) Anderson 74 loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother returned home to her Heavenly Father on June 17, 2021 at Franklin County Transitional Unit Nursing Home. She was born May 28, 1947 in Park City, Utah to Rosalie and Robert Grose. She married Carl Anderson on Jan. 10, 1964 in Ogden, Utah. They had 5 children. She enjoyed being with family, being with her dogs, camping, crocheting, and reading.

