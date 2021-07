These are the moments when fans learned one of their favorite musicians died. We hunted down these 10 news reports announcing famous musicians' deaths. Imagine watching local infomercials only to learn that Elvis Presley had passed away. Well, that’s how people used to get their news. Right after a commercial for a carpet store called Carpeteria, a bulletin from KTLA 5 interrupted a quiet Los Angeles night in 1977, announcing in real time that the King of Rock had just been pronounced dead.