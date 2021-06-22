Cancel
Public Health

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 231,505

People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 261 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,482,784 infections and 231,505 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

