Downtown LA apartment development embraces health, wellness protocols

LOS ANGELES — In her bright, airy Los Angeles apartment, 31-year-old hairdresser Natalie Barrera prepared to take her large, yellow lab Jordan out for a walk. Locking the door behind her, Barrera and Jordan didn’t have to go far to find space for some exercise, despite living in the densely populated Downtown area. Barrera simply climbed a few flights of stairs and stepped out onto a large rooftop lined with green foliage and dotted with hammocks and lounge chairs. After walking Jordan for a while, the two companions settled in a secluded corner, where Jordan curled up beneath his owner enjoying the afternoon sun — and the quiet.