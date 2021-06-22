Cancel
Warsaw, IN

‘Hero’ Photos Sought For First Friday

By David Slone
Times-Union Newspaper
 15 days ago

More photos of local heroes are needed for July’s First Friday. The theme for downtown Warsaw First Friday in July is “Hometown Heroes.”. A slideshow featuring local heroes will be played during the event. Community members are encouraged to submit photos of their local heroes to be included in the presentation. Photos should be emailed to marketing@kchamber.com with the name of the individual(s) and using the subject line “Hometown Hero” no later than Friday.

