Staten Island Ferry to Resume Full Service in August
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today the full restoration of Staten Island Ferry service, bringing back overnight service every 30 minutes. “Fast, reliable, and frequent transit options are at the core of Staten Island’s recovery, and I’m proud to work with Commissioner Gutman and Borough President Oddo to deliver the ferry service this borough deserves,” said de Blasio in a press release. “From essential workers, to office employees, to young people enjoying a late night out, New Yorkers have a thousand reasons to celebrate half-hour service. It’s a sure sign that we’re building a recovery for all of us.”wabcradio.com