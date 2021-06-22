Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

If You Didn’t Already Want a Backyard Greenhouse, These 8 Designs Will Convince You

By Kelly Dawson
Posted by 
Domino
Domino
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A tomato plant here, a succulent or two there and all of a sudden your plant collection has outgrown your home’s surface area. Rather than do the dirty work of planting your greenery in the ground, consider assembling a backyard greenhouse to give them a new year-round home. A greenhouse...

www.domino.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Botanical Garden#Greenhouses#Weather#Fertilizer#Vegetables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Amazon
Related
GardeningPosted by
The Independent

11 best bedroom plants that help to purify the air

Our homes have taken on new significance over the last year and as such, it’s been necessary to find ways to brighten up and refresh the space. Enter, plants – an easy, low cost and aesthetically pleasing way to bring some natural lightness into your home.The benefits of plants go far beyond their looks, with indoor greenery known to boost our mood, reduce anxiety and increase productivity. This in turn means they’re great for bedrooms – helping you to relax before your head hits the pillow.“Green is a colour our brain finds naturally soothing, so bringing a few plants into...
GardeningHGTV

Why Are My Tomato Leaves Turning Yellow?

Tomatoes are one of the most beloved crops for home gardeners, including beginners, yet also one of the most troublesome. They can play host to a number of pests and diseases, and their nutrition requirements are sizable, which is why they’re considered “heavy feeders.” Yellowing leaves on tomato plants can be a sign of many different problems, from nitrogen deficiency to underwatering to herbicide damage, but don’t panic — yellow leaves are extremely common with lots of potential solutions.
GardeningPosted by
Family Handyman

What Are Air Plants and How Do They Grow?

Air plants don’t require soil or even containers, just a supportive spot to hang out. Relatively easy to grow and maintain, they are a great choice for those not endowed with a green thumb. On This Page. What Are Air Plants?. Where Do Air Plants Grow Naturally?. What Are Air...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How to Decorate a Small Living Room

There is no relation between square feet and style; hence, you can style your small living room elegantly. However, many people do not feel like decorating their small living room because it’s small—no need to sacrifice the style, even if your living room is cramped. Focus on creativity and furnishings; arrange a high-design small living room.
Lifestylereviewed.com

Why you should use shoe trees if you aren’t already

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’ve ever splurged on a pricey pair of shoes, you know that caring for them is of the utmost importance. Regardless of quality, that footwear is an investment—a piece of your ensemble that should serve your feet well for years to come. Cleaning them is one stage of the care process, while being mindful of where you step is another. But what happens when they start to lose their shape or begin to reek?
Home & GardenBHG

6 Eye-Catching Fence Decorating Ideas to Dress Up Your Yard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fencing provides privacy, structure, and security to your yard, but that doesn't mean it has to be utilitarian. Paint, plants, and a few accessories can go a long way in sprucing up your home's perimeter. Decorate your fence and add showstopping curb appeal with these easy DIY ideas that let you personalize your yard.
GardeningAuburn Plainsman

Guide to dorm houseplants

Editor's Note: This story was featured in The Plainsman's special print edition for 2021 Camp War Eagle. You can check out an online version of that edition here. Pets, except for fish, are not allowed in dorm rooms, so plants may be a nice alternative. Plants are a great way...
GardeningReal Simple

How to Choose the Best Outdoor Plant Pots, According to an Expert

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Like planning the perfect barbecue or remodeling a laundry room, selecting the right pots for your plants is an art form. The process becomes even more complex when you decide to take your seedlings outside—which is why we asked an expert to break down everything you should know before shopping for outdoor plant pots.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Create A Natural Decor In Your Living Room?

The natural atmospheres are among those that you prefer at the moment in the world of decoration. It must be said that by playing with plant fibers, it is quite easy to create a warm and fresh decor, ideal for resting at home in any season. Today, we invite you...
Interior Designwe-heart.com

Designing your home can be an expensive process you don't want to repeat. Discover design inspirations for a timeless home...

When we were deciding whether or not to buy a house, my husband and I came to the conclusion that renting was the better financial option. It left us with our savings intact, giving us many more lucrative investment opportunities. But ultimately, we knew we had to have a place we could make our own; a home we could decorate with out own individual design inspirations.
GardeningHouston Chronicle

Food Gardening Magazine Releases 7 Vegetables to Plant in July

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Food Gardening Network, publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released their July 2021 issue, which reveals a list of the best vegetables to plant in July, along with how-to videos on creating a custom DIY drip irrigation system and recipes featuring their plants of the month: Dill, Gooseberries, and Green Beans.
ElectronicsWDEF

TECH BYTE: Tech You’ll Want for Your Backyard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s summertime, and that means we’re spending a lot more time outside. Whether you’re at the pool, the lake, or the beach, having wireless Bluetooth speakers is a must to help you enjoy your favorite tunes outdoors. Many are durable. You don’t have to worry about...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

DIY Flower Pot Stand With A Lovely Boho Design

A flower pot stand is just what you need when you want to group up a few small planters together or raise a large one off the floor. This is also a little something that you can craft yourself at home using only a few simple supplies and tools. Curious how it’s done? Check out the step-by-step tutorial to see for yourself how a beautiful flower pot stand comes to life.
Interior DesignEmily Henderson

How To Design Your Cabinetry To Work Best For Your Family – Inside Our Farmhouse Kitchen And Mudroom Cabinetry

For the kitchen and mudroom at the farmhouse, we are designing the cabinetry with utility and function first, then we’ll make it actually look good. Anne (ARCIFORM) and I have the exact same perspective that we can design anything to look good with the right finishes, materials, and styling – but it needs to first function right for your needs. It does NOT need to be 100% practical but you don’t want to get done with your cabinetry and realize you have nowhere to put your stockpot (the horror). So we spent a few hours going drawer by drawer and cabinet by cabinet placing everything we own – down to the tupperware. Thank you, Anne and Stephyn!! I’ve done this enough now to know that most of these decisions are honestly just personal preference, none of this is gospel but I thought it would be fun to show and give those of you some insight. Sure, you need to have your dishwasher somewhat close to where you put your dishes away, and you want your pots and pans by your range, but most is just preference and will be determined by how you like to use your space. Also, this is just round 1 and I’ve already changed some things but thought I’d walk you through it all.
Recipeshelloglow.co

This DIY Herb Drying Rack Is the Kitchen Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

Okay, I know what you’re thinking: Seriously? An herb drying rack?? But hear me out. I wasn’t totally sold either until I started dipping my toes in the world of herbal remedies (as you know, we love them around here). I toss dried herbs into everything from candles to teas to beauty recipes because they can help soothe, soften and heal just about anything.
Interior Designthespruce.com

6 Essential Accent Pieces Interior Designers Say Will Never Go Out of Style

Accent pieces are an excellent way to experiment with trends and welcome new design schemes and colors into your home. After all, it's difficult—and expensive—to switch out a larger piece like a headboard or sofa, but smaller accessories are easy to store or make over if they stop appealing to you after a short period of time. That said, many prefer to skip trendy finds altogether and make an investment in pieces that are bound to stand the test of time. If that sounds like you, read on to learn more about six types of accent items—both large and small in size—that designers say will serve you for years to come.
Interior Designlushome.com

Island Bed Design Ideas Adding Interest to Yard Landscaping

An island bed is a unique idea that brings color, various textures, and heights into the landscape. Islands beds beautify yard landscaping and add interest to green lawns. Here is the Lushome collection of gorgeous and creative design ideas. Check it out to see how island beds with flowers, shrubs, and trees break the monotony of green lawns and add surprising accents to yard landscaping.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

33 Purple Accent Walls For Dramatic Home Decor

Purple is a royal color that represents wisdom and spirituality. Its rare and mysterious nature perhaps causes it to seem connected to the unknown, supernatural, and divine. Different shades of purple have different spiritual meanings. For instance, light purples are associated with light-hearted, romantic energies while darker shades can represent sadness, and purple is always the color of drama, if we take home decor. If you want an unusual color introduced to your interior, this is it! I’ve prepared a bunch of purple accent walls to inspire you to enjoy this sumptuous color.

Comments / 0

Community Policy