John Ritter made audiences laugh for years while starring as Jack Tripper on the ABC comedy series Three's Company. The role earned him a Golden Globe and Emmy Award, making John a regular face in the world of sitcoms and endearing him to audiences as one of the comedy greats. Though he is fondly remembered for his charming demeanor and impeccable comedic timing, he didn't really get much family support at the beginning of his acting career. His father, country music star Tex Ritter, thought that being an actor just wasn't a respectable career choice.