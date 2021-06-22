Cancel
Celebrities

H.E.R., Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and Other Top Music Stars Enter Emmy Competition

By Jon Burlingame
SFGate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a dozen of music’s biggest stars, from Beyoncé to H.E.R., would love an Emmy to add to their award shelves. A Variety review of the 535 entries throughout the Television Academy’s seven music categories reveals a surprising number of A-list singers, songwriters and music directors apparently eager for TV’s top honor. Among them:

