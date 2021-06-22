Cancel
Douglas County, OR

DEPUTIES ARREST MANAGER AND BARTENDER OF STRIP CLUB

kqennewsradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the manager and bartender of the Top of the Bowl Strip Club in Drain, on Saturday. Sergeant Brad O’Dell of DCSO said that morning shortly before 3:30 a.m. deputies became aware that the business has been serving alcohol despite not having an OLCC Liquor License. O’Dell said the license had been suspended earlier in the year after the business had been found in violation of regulations and the license had been suspended. O’Dell said Oregon law specifically outlines illegal sales of alcohol, including membership fees, without a license.

kqennewsradio.com
