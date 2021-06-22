Cancel
Turkey Begins to Clean Smelly Sea Snot From Its Shores

By Theresa Machemer
Smithonian
 15 days ago

From snails to fish to transparent deep sea larvaceans, all ocean creatures produce slick mucus. And when their leftover slime washes off into the open seas, it can accumulate into surreal and troublesome masses. Turkey has seen a growing layer of marine mucilage drying and decomposing on the Sea of...

EnvironmentThe Independent

‘Sea snot’ clogs up Turkey’s Sea of Marmara because of global warming

A thick beige viscous substance known colloquially as “sea snot” has spread over swathes of Turkey’s Sea of Marmara in recent months. The disgusting-looking muck is secreted by phytoplankton, which is growing out of control due to global warming and raw sewage and agricultural runoff. The mucus attracts viruses and...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Turkey's Erdogan Launches Work On Controversial Black Sea Canal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the start of construction on a controversial canal aimed at easing congestion on the Bosphorus but which critics say courts environmental disaster. The "Canal Istanbul" is a gigantic waterway running parallel to the Bosphorus Strait connecting the Black Sea to the Sea...
EuropeThe Independent

Sea snot: Greece investigates possible outbreak in Aegean

Greece is investigating a potential outbreak of “sea snot” in the waters off the island of Lemnos, just weeks after Turkey vowed to clear its seas of the same “scourge”. Sea snot is thick organic sludge made up of compounds released by marine organisms, which thrives in areas where nutrient-rich...
Worlddcvelocity.com

Turkey renews plan to build canal between Black and Mediterranean seas

The government of Turkey announced plans on Saturday to move ahead with construction of a controversial new shipping canal linking the Black Sea with the Mediterranean Sea, intended to take pressure off the existing Bosporus. The plan comes just three months after retailers and consumers worldwide gained a new appreciation...
ScienceThe Guardian

Is it time to begin rewilding the seas?

Kneeling on the seabed a few metres underwater, I pick up a clam and begin gently cleaning its furrowed, porcelain smile with a toothbrush. It’s a giant clam but a young one and still just a handful. Here in Fiji, giant clams or vasua as they are known, were so heavily overfished for their meat and shells that by the 1980s they were thought to be extinct locally. Australian clams were imported to start a captive breeding programme, and subsequent generations of their offspring have been released on coral reefs across Fiji. They’re still vulnerable to fishing and poaching, but if carefully guarded the giant clams do well and have become symbols of healthy corals reefs inside well-managed marine protected areas.
SciencePosted by
GreenMatters

Sea Snot: A Nauseating Nuisance Plaguing Planet Earth's Oceans

As if humanity hadn’t already wreaked enough havoc on planet Earth's oceans, a new and seemingly inexorable one has begun to creep into the waters surrounding Turkey. Dubbed "sea snot," for its disgusting smell and texture, this phlegm-like substance is merely a symptom of a much more serious global problem. But what is sea snot, and why is its pervasive presence so worrying to scientists worldwide?
Protestsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Turkey women protest withdrawal from gender treaty

Istanbul [Turkey], July 2 (ANI): Thousands of people took to the street on Thursday to denounce Turkey's withdrawal from an international treaty designated to combat violence against women. Large scale demonstration was witnessed after Turkey formally pulled out from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against...
AstronomyPosted by
SPY

How to Prepare For An Alien Invasion, Since The U.S Government Has Not Denied Their Existence

Aliens are in the air (maybe). If you’re like us, you’ve been wondering a bit more about what exists beyond our galaxy every since the government released an unclassified report that seriously discussed extraterrestrial life for the first time in our nation’s history. Lifeforms on other planets have always been a fascination among Americans, given the secrecy around Area 51 and scattered civilian reports of UFO sightings throughout history. It’s natural to look up and wonder what else is out there, but it becomes even more pressing when “out there” becomes right here on earth. Nearly 120 incidents of UFO sightings have been recorded over the past two decades by U.S Navy pilots, and the documents released by the Director of National Intelligence shed some light, albeit not a lot, on what they might be.
WorldSmithonian

Azerbaijan Mud Volcano Erupts in Fiery Display

A mud volcano erupted on an island in the Caspian Sea about 46 miles off the coast of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on July 4, generating a blaze that lit up the night sky and took social media by a storm. The eruption began at 9:51 p.m. local time (GMT+4) and...
EnvironmentMic

It's 118 degrees in the Arctic, which sure seems bad

A heat wave is sweeping across the southwestern United States at the moment, but it's not the only place on the planet feeling some extremely hot temperatures. According to satellite images taken by the European Union, it appears that surface temperatures have reached 118 degrees in Siberia. Yes, that Siberia.
Astronomygoodmenproject.com

Ancient Tree Shows Result of Magnetic Pole Switch

Here is the news of the world from 42,000 years ago. Imagine a dramatic shift in global climate during the last Ice Age; a co-incident extinction of one human species and a range of giant Australian mammals; a devastated ozone layer and astonishing displays of auroras over the tropics, all triggered by a simple but unimaginable shift.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
EnvironmentPosted by
SlashGear

Antarctica’s highest-ever temperature confirmed, beating 2015 record

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has confirmed a new highest-ever recorded temperature that occurred in Antarctica back in February 2020, one that slightly eclipsed the previous record recorded in 2015. Though that temperature was confirmed and accepted, the organization rejected an even higher temperature that was reported a couple of days later.
EnvironmentArchDaily

We Must Begin Planning Now for an Inevitable Sea Level Rise

This article was originally published on Common Edge. In this week's reprint, Martin C. Pedersen talks with John Englander, author of Moving to Higher Ground: Rising Sea Level and the Path Forward, about the “unstoppable” sea-level rise. The article explores the importance of planning for this challenge right away. In fact, "we have some time, but not all the time in the world" states John Englander.

