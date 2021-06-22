Cancel
Kewanee Parks Update with Andrew Dwyer on Wake Up Tri-Counties

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer season is only warming up and that means long days at the Kewanee Parks Department. Andrew Dwyer is the Director of the Kewanee Parks Department and he joined WKEI on Tuesday’s edition of Wake Up Tri-Counties to talk about the start of Baseball season, the numerous charity events happening in Kewanee Parks, and the new Lou Reynolds, Mr Baseball Mural at Northeast Park. You can hear our complete conversation with Andrew Dwyer, here.

