Kewanee Parks Update with Andrew Dwyer on Wake Up Tri-Counties

The summer season is only warming up and that means long days at the Kewanee Parks Department. Andrew Dwyer is the Director of the Kewanee Parks Department and he joined WKEI on Tuesday’s edition of Wake Up Tri-Counties to talk about the start of Baseball season, the numerous charity events happening in Kewanee Parks, and the new Lou Reynolds, Mr Baseball Mural at Northeast Park. You can hear our complete conversation with Andrew Dwyer, here.