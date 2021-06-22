Cancel
Spirit Lake, IA

Spirit Lake to be part of focus in COVID-19 vaccine promotion effort

By Seth Boyes - News Editor
dickinsoncountynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirit Lake is one of 17 Iowa communities where University of Iowa officials hope to promote COVID-19 vaccination as rates have slowed. The university announced the year-long project earlier this month. The project will focus on micropolitan communities — populations between 10,000 and 49,999 — across the state. Members of the university's Prevention Research Center for Rural Health, the Iowa Public Health Association and the Iowa Immunizes Coaltion will partner with local public health leaders, community organizations and other local groups to understand why individuals are not being vaccinated, test potential promotions and apply successful methods elsewhere in the state. The program is to be partially supported by a $500,000 grant from the Centers fo Disease Control.

