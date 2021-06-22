Politics Podcast: What Comes Next For Democrats’ Election Legislation

Democrats brought their wide-ranging election legislation, the For the People Act, to the Senate floor on Tuesday. Senate Republicans planned to filibuster the bill, meaning Democrats would have to come up with legislation that could get 10 Republican votes or else amend the Senate’s filibuster rules, both of which are unlikely. This comes after Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia proposed compromise legislation last week, which key Republicans rejected. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what comes next in Democrats’ attempt to pass election reforms. They also look at how debates about critical race theory entered the culture wars, particularly in schools and state legislatures.