Politics Podcast: What Comes Next For Democrats’ Election Legislation

By Galen Druke
FiveThirtyEight
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats brought their wide-ranging election legislation, the For the People Act, to the Senate floor on Tuesday. Senate Republicans planned to filibuster the bill, meaning Democrats would have to come up with legislation that could get 10 Republican votes or else amend the Senate’s filibuster rules, both of which are unlikely. This comes after Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia proposed compromise legislation last week, which key Republicans rejected. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what comes next in Democrats’ attempt to pass election reforms. They also look at how debates about critical race theory entered the culture wars, particularly in schools and state legislatures.

fivethirtyeight.com
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin says Democratic-only infrastructure bill 'inevitable'

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Thursday that it was "inevitable" that Democrats would move forward with a separate, Democrat-only infrastructure package — it was just a question of what the size and scope will be. "Reconciliation is inevitable because basically Republicans I understand on the tax they don't want...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

This could be Democrats' kryptonite in 2022

(CNN) — Republicans plotting to retake the majority in the House and Senate next November may well have found the issue that could make that happen: Crime. "It's past time radical socialists look in the mirror, begin to understand the importance of law and order, respect their fellow man (including those serving in law enforcement), and realize that their calls to defund the police are dangerous and foolish," wrote Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in an op-ed that ran in the Washington Examiner on Monday. "At a time of rising violent crime in cities across the country, we need more support for our front-line heroes, not less."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrat Jacky Rosen becomes 22nd senator to back bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Senate's bipartisan infrastructure gang is expanding, with Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) becoming its 22nd member. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema 's (D-Ariz.) indicated during an interview this week with Arizona radio station KTAR that the group, which she leads with GOP Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), had gained a new member since mid-June, when 21 senators came out in support of the framework.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

‘Unheard Of’: Oklahoma GOP Chair Backs Challenge To Senate Republican Over Withdrawn Election Objection

The chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party has reportedly endorsed a primary challenger to Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) over Lankford’s vote against decertifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory after initially planning to vote for objections. Key Facts. Chair John Bennett, a right-wing firebrand and former state representative, said he...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Here’s what Sen. Joe Manchin says about switching parties to GOP

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that he had “never considered” switching his party affiliation to the Republicans, despite drawing ire from far-left Democrats over his opposition to scrapping the legislative filibuster. “If switching a party, or whether you have a ‘D’ by your name or an ‘R’ by your...
ElectionsWBUR

After Democrats' Bill Fails, What Next With Voting Rights?

Here & Now political strategists Alice Stewart and Bill Press join host Peter O'Dowd to discuss how Democrats' plan to advance election protections after their sweeping voting rights bill was rejected on a party-line vote Tuesday night. This segment airs on June 23, 2021. Audio will be available after the...

