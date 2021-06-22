American Rescue Plan
The City of Stockton will receive a total of $78,052,072 in American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds; federal and state funds provided directly to the City of Stockton, as the thirteenth largest city in the state, to assist with households, businesses, the community, and the City to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The first half of this funding was received by the City on June 1, 2021, and the second half will be received by June 1, 2022.
Proposed Funding Uses
- COVID Mitigation & Prevention
- PPE and methods of monitoring public health and housing and homelessness through open data dashboards.
- Community Well Being
- hotlines, warmlines, outreach/intervention support, and evidence-based community violence intervention programs.
- Essential Support to Households
- addressing food insecurities, household support for utilities, medicine, childcare, and food pantry support.
- Small Business Support/Economic Recovery
- planning for business attraction, expansion, job creation, and employment opportunities, business programs such as direct financial relief and business improvements (example: façade improvements and outdoor dining).
- Homelessness/Housing
- safe camping and parking sites, shelter improvements and expansion of services (example: low-barrier emergency shelter beds, coordinated entry and navigation system), first-time homebuyer down payment assistance, and first and last month’s rental assistance.
- Recovery of City Government
- replacement of General Fund lost revenue, one-time essential worker incentive payment for staff, and COVID-related paid leave for employees.
- Digital Divide/Internet Connectivity
- focus on household connectivity and broadband access where possible, and distribution of supportive devices and access to services.
- Other COVID-related Equipment/Support
- additional touchless restrooms to serve the community, fire engines and trucks, vehicles and equipment to support homeless encampments and community clean-up under the City’s Clean City Initiative, animal shelter upgrades and equipment, HVAC needs in city buildings, and cost over-runs related to systems needed for City operations.
