Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New music: 5 hot albums that need to be on your radar in July

By Jim Harrington
East Bay Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a big month for new album releases, highlighted by offerings from two of pop music’s biggest stars — Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish. Here’s a look at some of the top releases for July:. “Blue Banisters,” Lana Del Rey. Del Rey has been on quite a roll over...

www.eastbaytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Bear Rinehart
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Pop Music#Los Lobos Los Lobos#Blasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week

Magna Carda moves at their own pace. In March, the reigning Austin Music Awards Hip-Hop Artist(s) of the Year primed interest with the magnificent single "Propaganda," then – with a bit of subtle hinting in between – held out until last week to drop the accompanying full-length. Worth the wait: To the Good People makes a solid claim as the duo's best work yet.
Los Angeles, CAThe FADER

A new Pop Smoke album is out July 16

Summer 2021 will see the release of the second posthumous album from N.Y.C. drill rapper Pop Smoke. The as-yet-untitled 17-track project, announced on Wednesday with a trailer streaming below, will be released on July 16. Pop Smoke's debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released in...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TANTRIC To Release New Album, 'The Sum Of All Things', In July

TANTRIC is one of the most distinctive metal bands to emerge in the wake of the post-grunge explosion, a band fronted by vocal powerhouse Hugo Ferreira, whose unmistakable baritone rasp can be heard on massive hit singles from 2001, "Breakdown" and "Down And Out". Now Ferreira and company, including guitarist Sebastian LaBar, bassist Jaron Gulino and drummer Jason Hartless, are about to roar back to life with an impressively heavy and deeply emotional album, "The Sum Of All Things". The LP is the product of a new partnership between the band, veteran producer Chuck Alkazian (CHRIS CORNELL, SPONGE) and L.A.-based indie label Cleopatra Records, and it certainly measures up to its title as it represents a culmination of all that TANTRIC have been working toward in their 20-plus-year career. Not only does the album include new songs that reveal incredible growth in the band's songwriting, with memorable melodic hooks and poetic lyrics on tracks like "Twisting & Turning", "The Sum Of All Things" and the album's first single "Living Here Without You", but also finds the band revisiting the aforementioned breakout hit singles in spectacular fashion.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 10 Albums Out On June 25

The artist known as Doja Cat is back this week with a vibrant, unapologetic celebration of youth and sex on Planet Her. We kickoff this week's crazy-packed show with the song "Payday" and talk about the ways Doja Cat leans more into pop singing and less on the rap that has defined much of her career.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Album reviews: New music from Jonathon Long, OHD and Willie Durisseau

(Nouveau Electric Records) “Creole House Dance” is a new recording of sounds from a century ago. Lost Bayou Ramblers’ fiddler Louis Michot, founder of Nouveau Electric Records, and zydeco musician Corey Ledet interviewed and recorded music by Willie Durisseau in 2019. The Creole fiddler died later that year at the age or 101. Durisseau was born in Mallet, Louisiana, and he and his brothers learned to make their own fiddles and bows, which is briefly touched on in the track “Willie’s Zydeco.” In the 1930s and early ’40s, Durisseau played Creole music at house parties. His family and community were affected by World War II and migration to Texas, and the gatherings were rare afterward. Creole la la music later became the foundation of zydeco. In 2017, family members gave Durisseau a new fiddle, and he started playing the old style of music.
Theater & Danceartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: Jazz great Patricia Barber to release standards album “CLIQUE”

Although Patricia Barber has written many captivating compositions and earned international recognition as a songwriter due to her unique arrangements, flawless piano improvisation, and indelible lyrical imagery, something special happens when she performs a cover tune. Barber operates in her own aesthetic domain, creating unique tensions and often turning the...
MusicBillboard

Lady A on Creating a New Album During the Pandemic, The Other Lady A & The Power of Music

When touring ceased during the COVID-19 shutdown, artists found themselves with more free time than they’d had in years. Lady A’s Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott embraced the moment by consuming themselves with creating new music. The result is What a Song Can Do (Chapter One), which came out June 25 via BMLG Records and is the trio’s first new album since 2019’s Ocean.
MusicJamBase

Liz Cooper Announces New Album ‘Hot Sass’ & Shares Single

Singer-songwriter Liz Cooper returns with the new album Hot Sass on September 3 via Thirty Tigers. Today, Cooper unveiled lead single “Slice Of Life” along with a video for the track directed by Daniel Yocum. Liz will celebrate the announcement tomorrow night (Thursday, June 24) with a special livestream concert...
Los Angeles, CAEW.com

'Planet Her' review: It's a hot Cat summer on Doja Cat's sunny, swaggering new album

When the Los Angeles rapper and singer Doja Cat first released "Say So" to radio in January 2020, it hardly seemed auspicious: The song, a burbling slice of disco funk as sticky and effervescent as a mouthful of Pixy Stix, was the fifth single floated from her second studio album, 2019's Hot Pink. Boosted by a a viral TikTok surge and two Nicki Minaj remixes, it went on to top the Hot 100 and became one of the few vestiges of pre-pandemic life to carry over into the grimmest early days of COVID-19, a bittersweet reminder of all the freedoms (clubs, friends, tigers on the dance floor) we'd left behind.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

5 Breakout Performances to Have on Your Radar This Summer

Like rooftop cocktails at sunset or the ocean breeze on a scorching day, a good watch in the throes of summer just hits differently. It’s cooling off while binge-watching that guilty-pleasure show everyone is talking about, tuning into a raunchy BFF comedy with your bestie after brunch, and returning to the theaters for a buzzy blockbuster—perfection if you ask me. So which films and TV shows are worth adding to your queue these next couple of months? Lucky for you, I’m back with another Ones to Watch portfolio.
MusicNME

Sleigh Bells confirm new music is on the way with ‘Unannounced Album Tour’

Sleigh Bells have announced a 30-date run of North American headline shows, which the noise-pop duo have dubbed an Unannounced Album Tour’. The tour is being split in two legs, with the first comprising 16 dates set to kick off in October. Support for all of these shows will come from LA rock outfit Kills Birds. The remaining 14 dates will go down next February, with openers yet to be confirmed.
MusicBillboard

Barbecue Bops: 20 Hot Pop Songs For Your Fourth Of July Playlist

As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, it's time to start thinking about your Independence Day playlists. Whether you’re relaxing by a body of water of some sort, at a backyard barbecue with friends, or picnicking ahead of the fireworks, we’ve compiled a playlist that’ll pair nicely with the sizzle of whatever you’ve got on the grill.
MusicINFORUM

The Record Summer's first full-length album will be your new jam

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Bret Rodysill faced a tough choice 13 years ago, as he contemplated a future in music or a career in law. At a fork in the road, he followed Yogi Berra’s legendary advice — he took it. Since then, he has practiced law after passing the bar...
Musictelegraphherald.com

New albums

H.E.R., "Back of My Mind" (MBK Entertainment/RCA) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
Musicnorthernvirginiamag.com

Here Are The New Releases That Are On Our Radar this July

NoVA-related books, shows, and music that caught our eyes and ears. Inspired by a book written by Virginia Hanlon Grohl, mom to North Springfield native Dave Grohl, this unscripted recent Paramount+ series explores the mother-child relationships behind some of your favorite musicians. Book. Stealth Attack by John Gilstrap. Hot off...
CelebritiesVulture

Halsey Is Delivering a Punk-Rock Album to Go With Her Baby

We haven’t been this excited since the premiere of Roadies. Just a year and a half after releasing her most recent album, Manic, Halsey has announced the next era of her discography. Glitter eye shadow for everyone! Days after astute social-media users posted that numerous billboards have been plastered in major cities announcing a new album, Halsey confirmed on June 28 that If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is its official title. A ten-second teaser signifies that Halsey’s sonic direction will be punk rock as opposed to her previous pop earworms, which makes sense, given that spooky cuties Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross served as producers. This fourth album also comes at a fulfilling time in Halsey’s personal life: She’s pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, which comes after she suffered several miscarriages because of endometriosis. Now give us the release date (for both babies), woman!
MusicDelaware County Daily Times

Sam Fender teases new music

Sam Fender has teased new music will be out later this week. The 'Play God' hitmaker has confirmed he will be dropping some new music in just two days, thrilling his fans. He wrote on Twitter: "HERE WE GO AGAIN. HOLD TIGHT. 2 DAYS (sic)" It comes after Sam confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy