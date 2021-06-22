Oxbow Eco-Center offers free Saturday mini-camps for Latinx youth

Free Saturday mini-camps for Latinx youth will begin July 3 at Oxbow Eco-Center in St. Lucie County. Photo by SLC

The Oxbow Eco-Center is partnering with the Ocean Exploration Trust to provide a free Ocean Explorers Mini-Camp to Latinx youth in the area.

Puerto Rican Ocean Explorer and Educator Yashira A. Cruz Rodriguez will lead this free series for aspiring ocean explorers on Saturday, July 3, 10, and 17 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Oxbow Eco-Center, located at 5400 NE St. James Drive in Port St. Lucie.

Designed for students ages 9-12 of Latinx descent, the series will be conducted completely in Spanish. Participants will learn what it takes to explore the most remote depths of our blue planet, hold a live question-and-answer session with a Latinx ocean explorer, and put their creativity into practice by solving hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) challenges.

This is an excellent opportunity for students to meet like-minded friends and expand their knowledge of ocean science while being inspired in an environment where their sense of curiosity is embraced.

Registration is free and lunch will be provided. Attendance at all three sessions is required in order to be admitted to the program. All interactions and activities will be conducted in Spanish, so youth with Spanish as their primary language are encouraged to register online at www.oxboweco.com by clicking on the “Youth Programs” tab. Space is limited to 10 participants to ensure high quality, individualized interactions.

The Oxbow Eco-Center is a St. Lucie County Environmental Learning Center and nature preserve encompassing 225 acres along the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie. For more information contact Yashira A. Cruz at Cruz-RodriguezY@stlucieco.org , call 772-785-5833, or visit www.oxboweco.com .