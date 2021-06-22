Indian River County launches next phase for its small business grant program
The next phase of IRC’s small business grants program is now underway. Photo by Getty Images. The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners approved $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funding to support local businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19. The county’s Small Business Recovery Grant Program will provide up to $10,000 per business in grant funds. It is a grant, not a loan, so funds do not need to be repaid.knowherenews.com