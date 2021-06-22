Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County launches next phase for its small business grant program 

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next phase of IRC’s small business grants program is now underway. Photo by Getty Images. The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners approved $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funding to support local businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19. The county’s Small Business Recovery Grant Program will provide up to $10,000 per business in grant funds. It is a grant, not a loan, so funds do not need to be repaid.

knowherenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Indian River County, FL
Government
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce commissioners mull vacation rentals ordinance, registration fees

The city of Fort Pierce is considering charging annual regulation fees to property owners renting their homes to visitors. Photo by Getty Images. Fort Pierce city commissioners on Tuesday reviewed a proposed ordinance that would require property owners who wish to offer their homes as short- or long-term vacation rentals to pay an annual fee to register them with the city.
HealthPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Increased SNAP benefits extended through July

Families can continue receiving maximum SNAP benefits through July. Photo by Getty Images. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Department of Children and Families to coordinate with federal partners to temporarily increase all Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients’ benefit amounts to the maximum monthly allotment based on household size through.
EnvironmentPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Harbor Branch Junior Ambassadors keep the sea free of debris

An EPA grant funds the Junior Ambassador Program at FAU Harbor Branch. Photo supplied. FAU Harbor Branch recently received a $100,000 award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create the “Keep the Sea Free of Debris” Junior Ambassador Program, which aims to teach children in underserved communities about the effects of litter and marine debris and empower them to be advocates for the ocean and inspire environmental stewardship.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast child advocacy center gets $1.3 million state funding

State funding for the buildout of the Guardians for New Futures child advocacy center was approved by the governor June 2. Photo provided. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on the record $101.5 billion state budget on June 2, he vetoed more then $1.5 billion in spending. But proponents of a local child advocacy center for the Treasure Coast breathed a sigh of relief to learn that their request for $1.3 million in funding survived the vetoes.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Treasure Coast businesses suffered during COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 65% of area businesses who responded to the survey said the coronavirus pandemic had a negative effect on them. Photo by Getty Images. More than 200 businesses across the region participated in a COVID-19 Business Impact Survey conducted by the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council (TCRPC) earlier this year. The results of the study were released last week.
Florida StatePosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Former legislators seek $1 million grant for Highwaymen museum

Some of the money raised through the sales of this specialty Florida license plate will fund a museum honoring the Highwaymen. Photo from SLC Tax Collector’s Office. Former Florida state representatives Larry Lee Jr. and Delores Hogan Johnson asked Fort Pierce city commissioners on Monday to help them apply for a state grant of up to $1 million for design and construction of a state-of-the-art museum featuring the African American artists known as the Highwaymen.

Comments / 2

Community Policy