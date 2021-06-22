Detectives recover gun used in shooting of 2-year-old Port St. Lucie boy

Mohammad Faiyaz (inset photo) brought a 9 mm Glock handgun to the apartment of a woman he met on a social media dating site. Photos from PSLPD

Detectives with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, recovered a Glock 43 9 mm handgun that a Port St. Lucie toddler got ahold of and shot himself in the head on June 11.

Mohammad Akib Faiyaz, 21, of Boca Raton, had contacted the boy’s mother on a social media dating site and traveled to meet her at her home in the Evergreen Condominium complex, located off U.S. 1 midway between Walton Road and SE Tiffany Avenue.

While Faiyaz and the boy’s mother were out of the room, the child apparently got ahold of the weapon, which Faiyaz had brought with him and left in a table in the living room, and shot himself in the head. After driving the mother and child to St. Lucie Medical Center, Faiyaz left the area without talking to law enforcement officers.

PSLPD officers and detectives with the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Faiyaz on Monday in Palm Beach County on a warrant for culpable negligence and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

PSLPD detectives worked into the night Monday after learning that Faiyaz brought the Glock 43 9 mm handgun, to a friend in Lake Worth after the shooting and asked him to keep it for an undetermined amount of time, police said. Faiyaz did not tell his friend the reason he wanted him to hold the firearm.

There is nothing to suggest at this point that the friend was involved in aiding Faiyaz, police said.

The boy is alert and conscious and will begin therapy this week, PSL Assistant Police Chief Del Toro said, but his long-term prognosis is unclear.