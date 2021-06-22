Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Detectives recover gun used in shooting of 2-year-old Port St. Lucie boy

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbXWD_0acPQiHU00

Mohammad Faiyaz (inset photo) brought a 9 mm Glock handgun to the apartment of a woman he met on a social media dating site. Photos from PSLPD

Detectives with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, recovered a Glock 43 9 mm handgun that a Port St. Lucie toddler got ahold of and shot himself in the head on June 11.

Mohammad Akib Faiyaz, 21, of Boca Raton, had contacted the boy’s mother on a social media dating site and traveled to meet her at her home in the Evergreen Condominium complex, located off U.S. 1 midway between Walton Road and SE Tiffany Avenue.

While Faiyaz and the boy’s mother were out of the room, the child apparently got ahold of the weapon, which Faiyaz had brought with him and left in a table in the living room, and shot himself in the head. After driving the mother and child to St. Lucie Medical Center, Faiyaz left the area without talking to law enforcement officers.

PSLPD officers and detectives with the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Faiyaz on Monday in Palm Beach County on a warrant for culpable negligence and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

PSLPD detectives worked into the night Monday after learning that Faiyaz brought the Glock 43 9 mm handgun, to a friend in Lake Worth after the shooting and asked him to keep it for an undetermined amount of time, police said. Faiyaz did not tell his friend the reason he wanted him to hold the firearm.

There is nothing to suggest at this point that the friend was involved in aiding Faiyaz, police said.

The boy is alert and conscious and will begin therapy this week, PSL Assistant Police Chief Del Toro said, but his long-term prognosis is unclear.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lucie#Old Port#Pslpd#Evergreen Condominium#St Lucie Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Saint Lucie County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Help protect turtles and wildlife and leave the fireworks to the professionals

Setting off fireworks on the beach can be harmful for sea turtles during nesting season. Photo by Sarah Bradley for Sea Turtle Conservancy. St. Lucie County’s Sea Turtle Friendly Beaches Work Group is encouraging residents to skip setting off their own fireworks on county beaches to help protect native wildlife, including threatened and endangered sea turtles, and to enjoy one of several public events being held this Independence Day Weekend.
Public SafetyPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Suspect in Mulligan's Beach House fire charged with arson

Godwin Miller is charged with felony second degree arson, felony criminal mischief, and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Photos from MCSO and MC Jail. The Alabama man who was captured on surveillance video setting fire to the front of the popular Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill in Jensen last month has been charged with second degree arson, according to court records.
Sebastian, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Recalled council member and his son arrested for making false police report

Former Sebastian council member Damien Gilliams and his son, Damien Lee Fay Gilliams, were released after posting $500 bond. Photos by IRC Jail. Recalled Sebastian City Council member Damien Gilliams and his son, Damien Lee Fay Gilliams, 28, were arrested June 25 and each is charged with making a false criminal report, related to an alleged altercation the two claimed they had with Sebastian Vice Mayor Jim Hill at the county courthouse on May 24.
Florida StatePosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Record number of Florida drivers ticketed for more than 50 mph over limit

A record 238 tickets were issued in May this year to drivers traveling more than 50 miles per hour over the limit. Photo by Getty Images, Graph by FLHSMV. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are calling on Florida motorists to slow down, stay cool, and obey the speed limit to put the brakes on an alarming trend in drivers reaching extremely dangerous speeds on Florida’s roadways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy