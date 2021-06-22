Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR MADISON COUNTY At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meadow Grove, or 17 miles west of Norfolk, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newman Grove. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newman Grove, NE
City
Meadow Grove, NE
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4 million

(CNN) — More than 4 million people around the world have died of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In total, three countries account for more than a third of all global deaths. The United States, which has the highest number of fatalities at 606,000, accounts for 15% of the global total, followed by Brazil and India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy