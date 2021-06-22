Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR MADISON COUNTY At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meadow Grove, or 17 miles west of Norfolk, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newman Grove. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH