Kate 'will help Princes William and Harry put on a united front' when they meet up at statue unveiling for their mother Diana

By James Gant For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Kate Middleton is set to help Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front when they meet at an unveiling of a statue to Princess Diana, reports say.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly agreed to attend the ceremony at Kensington Palace next Thursday.

An insider said the 39-year-old had seen the project since the beginning and would want to be there to support her husband.

It comes after it was claimed Kate and William did not have a sit-down conversation with Harry after Prince Philip's funeral because they feared details would be leaked.

Royal historian Robert Lacey said the chat did not happened because the Cambridges were worried their comments would be given to the US press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131oEI_0acPPyC500
The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured at the Natural History Museum on Tuesday) reportedly agreed to attend the ceremony at Kensington Palace next Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shK3d_0acPPyC500
An insider said the 39-year-old had seen the project since the beginning and would want to be there to support her husband. Pictured: Diana with Harry in Spain in 1987
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcWiH_0acPPyC500
It comes after it was claimed Kate and William did not have a sit-down conversation with Harry after Prince Philip's funeral because they feared details would be leaked

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have barely spoken over the last few months but have called a truce ahead of the Diana statue unveiling.

The three of them are reportedly going to talk together on what would have been the Princess of Wales' 60th birthday.

Harry and William will make separate speeches as they pay tribute to their mother's legacy.

They will also thank sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley for creating the statue, which has been in progress since 2017.

A royal source told the Mirror: 'The Duchess has seen this project evolve from its conception and now to the finished article and undoubtedly wants to be there to support her husband.

'No doubt there will be tensions between the Cambridges and Harry, but they all recognise that despite the obvious and deep rooted issues between them, they want the day to be solely about the Princess of Wales's enduring legacy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zq2ms_0acPPyC500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSxxe_0acPPyC500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNc4p_0acPPyC500
Diana, Princess Of Wales is pictured at a gala reception and preview of her 'dresses auction' at Christies In London

Next Thursday will be just the second time the Cambridges have come face to face with the Duke of Sussex since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

They shared a brief word straight after Prince Philip's funeral in April but only touched on the service to the Queen's husband.

Mr Lacey claimed in his new biography the three did not have a sit down chat because they feared what was said would be leaked to the US press.

The Royal historian made the revelation in an updated version of Battle of the Brothers.

Mr Lacey wrote: 'They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network.'

Instead, Prince Charles is said to have gone back to his home in Wales whilst Kate and William went to Kensington Palace to put their children to bed.

Mr Lacey also said it was 'not by accident' neither Princess Anne nor the Countess of Wessex - Prince Edward's wife - spoke in public with Prince Harry at the funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldi4J_0acPPyC500
Harry made clear to the world in his interview with Oprah Winfrey he considered his family's response to Meghan to have been essentially 'racist'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQvA4_0acPPyC500
Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pictured at an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018, in London, England

He wrote: 'People felt incensed by what they saw as the calculated and focused cruelty of the TV interview and by the hypocrisy of Meghan — relating so brightly to Oprah how she had phoned the Queen to show her concern about Philip's condition without even considering, apparently, the impact that their televised catalogue of grievance might have upon the invalid's morale and health.'

Despite the recent upheaval, William and Harry are expected to call a truce for the unveiling of their mother's statue.

The princes will walk together to unveil the statue they commissioned to mark what would have been their mother's 60th birthday before giving individual speeches.

It will be the first time the pair reunite since Philip's funeral in April as they have failed to reconcile since the Harry's interview with Winfrey in March.

A source told The Sun: 'Harry and William have only communicated by text since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

'There have not been any personal chats or proper talks, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages.

'The relationship is still very much strained and there's no sign yet that there will be any sort of coming together any time soon.'

