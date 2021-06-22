Wild Up Release Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine
Los Angeles-based musical collective Wild Up's Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine, their electrifying take on Eastman's "marvel of open-form minimalism" (Pitchfork) out now on New Amsterdam Records, has been called "singularly jubilant" in a review by Thomas Huizenga at NPR Music. It continues: "Wild Up's new rendition of Femenine takes a page from Eastman's personal playbook: It's exuberant, a bit in your face, sometimes capricious, and always surprising.