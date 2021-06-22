Cancel
Wild Up Release Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine

shorefire.com
 17 days ago

Listen To Femenine Here: http://smarturl.it/femenine. Los Angeles-based musical collective Wild Up’s Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine, their electrifying take on Eastman’s “marvel of open-form minimalism” (Pitchfork) out now on New Amsterdam Records, has been called “singularly jubilant” in a review by Thomas Huizenga at NPR Music. It continues: “Wild Up's new rendition of Femenine takes a page from Eastman's personal playbook: It's exuberant, a bit in your face, sometimes capricious, and always surprising.

New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Julius Eastman’s Florid Minimalism

The cover image of Wild Up’s monumentally joyous new album, “Femenine,” shows a man standing chest-deep in a pond, arms lifted ecstatically in the air, like a preacher performing his own baptism. It’s a photograph of Julius Eastman, the composer of “Femenine,” taken at a happening in upstate New York in 1975, a year after the piece was written. Eastman, eager to escape all institutional restrictions, revelled in such experimental rituals.
