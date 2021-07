July 1, 2021 – The gas tax in Illinois is set to increase once again, two years after lawmakers doubled the motor vehicle fuel tax to pay for a six-year infrastructure plan. Each gallon of gas in Illinois comes with a 39.2 cent state tax per gallon, which is on top of the 18 cents per gallon federal gas tax. State and municipal sales tax is also included, making Illinois one of the few states that include sales tax in addition to a state tax.