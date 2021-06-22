IHCL’s SeleQtions brand partners with BLive

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Signs Agreement with the Nation’s Leading Salon Suite Brand. Community is paramount to LL COOL J and can be seen throughout his projects and investments, including Rock The Bells, where he has continuously made a point to put ownership of the company back in the hands of Hip-Hop culture’s pioneers and the Black community. LL will bring his business acumen to the Phenix brand as it continues to expand on the East Coast, including Queens, where he grew up. Phenix Salon Suites redefine the options available for sole proprietors in the beauty industry. Taking away the limitations of financial resources, Phenix and its franchisees provide professionals with the opportunity to own and operate a business at a fraction of the cost of traditional salon settings. Opportunities can now be afforded to those that would rarely otherwise be able to establish creative and professional autonomy, and this in turn builds strong foundations for many families and communities.