IHCL’s SeleQtions brand partners with BLive

businesstraveller.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia’s first EV Tourism platform BLive has partnered with IHCL’s SeleQtions brand to provide eco-friendly Ebike tours, at the latter’s properties across India. SeleQtions has a presence in 14 locations across the country. Through this collaboration, the brands aim to make a conscious effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote...

www.businesstraveller.com
