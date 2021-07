IWire, one of the emerging leaders in the Internet of Things, has just raised $34 million in Series A funding, led by Noor Capital and supported by Bpifrance, to accelerate its development and enter new markets. iWire is a long-standing partner of Sigfox, the 0G network pioneer and the world’s leading IoT service provider. In this fundraising, iWire has notably received support from the French public investment bank (Bpifrance) with a Buyer Credit of $25 million dedicated for the development of Sigfox networks over 12 new countries in Asia, Middle East and Africa. In addition, iWire intends to accelerate the development of its subsidiary “iWire Technologies”, specializing in the production of connected devices which will be distributed on all five continents, with a particular focus on European and US markets.