Chicago, IL

Outdoor forest preserve concerts return to Libertyville, with new show coming to North Chicago

By Sheryl DeVore
Chicago Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer concerts in the park, geared toward families, are back this year at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, after a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. In addition, a new beer garden will be open during the Tuesday concerts, which begin at 7:30 p.m. and run June 22 through Aug. 3. An outdoor concert has also been added at 7:30 p.m. June 24 at the Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago.

