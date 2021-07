JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — (AP) — The timing couldn't have been better in so many ways for Nelly Korda, the new face of American women in golf and No. 1 in the world. As she stood on the first tee at Atlanta Athletic Cub, tied for the lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a shot at winning her first major, older sister Jessica had just finished the front nine and made a detour on the way to No. 10.