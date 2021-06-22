Cancel
California Relents, Allows Porsche To Sell Manual 911 GT3 And 911 GT3 Touring

Cover picture for the articlePorsche introduced the 911 GT3 Touring earlier this month and it promised to appeal to fans who hated big wings, but loved a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six developing 503 hp (375 kW / 510 PS) and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm) of torque. However, it came with one big caveat for California...

(Wealthy) Californians Can Buy 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Manuals After All

Rich people in California, rejoice! It turns out that you will be able to purchase a brand spanking new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 with a six-speed manual transmission in the Golden State after all. In case you missed it, due to an antiquated California noise regulation, it looked like Porsche would be unable to sell either flavor of its newest high-performance GT3 (the winged original or the wingless, trendy Touring model) in the car's biggest market.
Porsche's stick shifts rescued in California

After announcing that it would not sell a manual version of its top-of-the-line 911 sports car in California, Porsche has changed its tune. Or, more accurately, it got the California motor vehicle department and the California Highway Patrol to change theirs. "Following consultations with California authorities, Porsche Cars North America...
