California Relents, Allows Porsche To Sell Manual 911 GT3 And 911 GT3 Touring

Take your racing to a whole new level with the Fanatec Bentley GT3 podium steering wheel. Its gorgeous 3.4″ display shows game telemetry and has a stunning design with a carbon steel bezel and CNC-machined aluminum rotaries. This gaming gadget suits both real and simulated racing. Therefore, it connects to the continental GT3 Pikes Peak race car and boasts compatible Fanatec wheel bases. What’s more, the 310 mm diameter wheel has Alcantara grips for comfort. Also, a magnesium alloy core provides stiffness and saves weight. Moreover, you get an array of inputs, including snap-dome buttons and two 7-way FunkySwitch directional sticks with encoder functionality. Additionally, the Podium Advanced Paddle Module is based on the shifter paddle design from the Continental GT. And the eight primary buttons have a special back-lit surround to catch the eye. Finally, the included Pikes Peak Grip ensures you can make it around the hairpin turns.