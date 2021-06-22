Maverick Who? 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Compact Pickup Production Begins

Put the 1970 Ford Maverick next to a 2022 Maverick, and it's nigh impossible to see any through line. The original is a strange mishmash of an archaic idea of what an economy car should be, floating in the stylistic space between the subcompact (and much-maligned) Pinto and the sporty (but portlier) Mustang. The successor? A compact unibody pickup that shares its bones with the svelte Escape and brawny Bronco Sport. In the sheetmetal, there's not much to link them. But the ideas that birthed the original Maverick seems, to us, to be equally applicable to the new one.