Maverick Who? 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Compact Pickup Production Begins

Hyundai is positioning the Santa Cruz as an all-round adventurer. Small trucks have been thin on the ground for decades now, but the tide is finally starting to turn. Hyundai has fired its salvo in the form of the Santa Cruz, a new compact pickup which the Korean company prefers to call a Sport Adventure Vehicle. Hyundai has claimed that the new vehicle "shatters both SUV and truck segments," which is a big statement for a unibody truck with four doors and a short bed. Regardless of what you call it, the Santa Cruz has just entered production at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA).

