Sheriff’s office looking for Dexter burglary suspect

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of an individual or individuals responsible for a shed burglary in Dexter. According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the MCSO received a report at about 9:58 a.m. on Monday of a burglary in the 63000 block of 265th Street in Dexter. The victim reported that an unknown person or persons broke into a storage shed on the property by forcing open the door.