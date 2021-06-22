Cancel
Dexter, MN

Sheriff’s office looking for Dexter burglary suspect

By Mike Stoll
Austin Daily Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mower County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of an individual or individuals responsible for a shed burglary in Dexter. According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the MCSO received a report at about 9:58 a.m. on Monday of a burglary in the 63000 block of 265th Street in Dexter. The victim reported that an unknown person or persons broke into a storage shed on the property by forcing open the door.

www.austindailyherald.com
