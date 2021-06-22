Cancel
Seattle, WA

Man shot and killed at bus stop in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood

By Elise Takahama
Seattle Times
 15 days ago

A man was shot and killed while waiting at a bus stop in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said. Witnesses began calling Seattle police just before 1 p.m. to report a man had been shot in the 2900 block of Rainier Avenue South, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. According to witnesses, two men approached the victim and fired several shots at him, police said.

www.seattletimes.com
