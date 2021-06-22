Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons trade rumors: Joel Embiid could play a role in Philadelphia 76ers’ decision

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gdkT_0acPMrpx00

By now, it’s well known that MVP finalist Joel Embiid is the franchise cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers. Fellow All-Star Ben Simmons? Not so much .

Philadelphia is coming off a disastrous Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It’s a series that saw Simmons attempt all of three shots in the fourth quarter. It’s actually a thing that happened.

This has also led to widespread rumors that the 76ers will look to trade the underperforming Simmons during the summer. If so, a recent report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst notes that Embiid could play a role in Philadelphia’s decision-making process.

“There’s going to be a huge demand for (Ben Simmons), but not at the value of an All-Star under a four-year guaranteed no-out contract,” Windhorst reported ( h/t Bleacher Report ). “So that’s really the challenge and the wild card here; Joel Embiid is due a contract extension this offseason, and if the 76ers ask his opinion on this, how he decides to answer that question could determine the next step with Ben Simmons.”

Shortly after Philadelphia’s Game 7 loss to the Hawks, Embiid seemed to throw his enigmatic teammate under the bus for a lack of aggressiveness down the stretch.

Also Read:
Philadelphia 76ers rumors, top trade & free-agent targets for 2021 NBA offseason

“I mean, I’ll be honest. I thought the turning point was when we — I don’t know how to say it — but I thought the turning point was just we had an open shot and we made one free throw and we missed the other and then they came down and scored,” Embiid told reporters.

The center is referencing this play in the fourth quarter that saw Simmons pass up an easy dunk to pass the ball.

Is there a chance that Embiid might now want the 76ers to move off Ben Simmons in hopes of finding a better No. 2 option? That seems likely at this point.

At issue here is Simmons’ trade value . He has four seasons remaining on the five-year, $177.2 million extension he signed with Philadelphia back in 2019. Simmons’ cap hits over this pending four-year span could prove detrimental in the 76ers’ hopes of trading the three-time All-Star performer.

  • 2021-22: $33 million
  • 2022-23: $35.45 million
  • 2023-24: $37.89 million
  • 2024-25: $40.34 million

That coupled with Simmons’ inability to progress at a rate most expected could very well lead to a watered-down return for the 76ers.

Ben Simmons trade value

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xukj6_0acPMrpx00
Jun 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter during game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It was early during the 2020-21 season that Philadelphia offered up Simmons as part of a package for then-Houston Rockets guard James Harden . That’s when the point guard’s trade value was seemingly at an all-time high.

Fast forward several months, and it stands to reason that Simmons won’t be moved for a player or Harden’s ilk. Rather, Philadelphia is probably looking at acquiring second-tier options in that of C.J. McCollum or Andrew Wiggins. Even then, the Sixers would likely have to throw in a sweetener in a hypothetical trade for one of those two players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riVlF_0acPMrpx00 Also Read:

4 ideal Ben Simmons trade scenarios from the Philadelphia 76ers

That’s the problem facing front office head Daryl Morey. Despite Simmons’ playoff struggles, he’s still seen as a high-upside player and one of the best defenders in the NBA. What happens if Philadelphia moves off him and he takes his game to a new level with his next team? It would be a bad look for Morey and Co.

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Mvp#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn#All Star#The Point Guard#Sixers#Morey And Co#The Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

A Trade to This NBA Team Could Save Ben Simmons' Career

Colin Cowherd: “Ben Simmons is not what we thought but he’s got value. He’s a great defender, All-NBA First Team. He’s strong, he scores at the rim, he has very good vision, great ball-handler. So what do you do? You go find a team with great shooters. Golden State is perfect. Steph on one side, Klay on the other, he would be a bigger and younger Draymond Green. You’ll have to find a team with a strong core, a strong culture, and a little bit of a savior complex. Golden State feels like they can make stuff work. Maybe Portland, CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons. Dame is great but he’s small and not much of a defender; Simmons can’t shoot but he’s big and a great defender. There is value here. Wherever Ben Simmons goes, he will not have to be the savior.” (Full Video Above)
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference this season. They landed the top seed but are one game away from elimination against the Atlanta Hawks. The new regime of Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers made plenty of moves in year one and that can continue this NBA offseason.
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green’s brutally honest take on Sixers teammate Ben Simmons

Everybody has been trying to figure out what’s up with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and why he not only hasn’t improved his game but seemed to regress offensively in these playoffs. Simmons himself admitted he was in his own head, and Sixers teammate Danny Green recently offered up a lengthy explanation for what’s going on there on his Inside The Green Room podcast.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers Podcast: Ben Simmons Trade Rumors, Damian Lillard Discussion

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run might've ended, but the offseason speculation is just getting started. Following a rough showing in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has been the talk of the NBA as of late as the trade rumors are already starting to fly.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Sixers for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has taken a ton of flack over the past couple of days. After the Sixers were stunned and eliminated by the fifth seed Atlanta Hawks, the NBA world has had strong opinions about trading Simmons to perhaps finally break his pairing with Joel Embiid. They’ve been together and considered a contender for years but they’ve never really made it to the NBA Finals.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers: 5 teams Ben Simmons should want to be traded to

Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Until the start of the 2021-22 season or a trade actually happens, rumors surrounding Ben Simmons being dealt by the Philadelphia 76ers will continue. While the team should explore their options, Simmons should be keeping tabs on teams he would like to be on as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy