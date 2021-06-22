Cancel
Los Angeles Dodgers activate Max Muncy from injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Zach Reks to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Muncy landed on the IL on June 12 with a right oblique strain. He is batting .264 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games and leads the National League in walks (46) and on-base percentage (.418).

Muncy, 30, has started 41 games at first base, 15 games at second and one at designated hitter this season.

A 2019 All-Star, Muncy is a career .240 hitter with 101 home runs and 254 RBIs in 492 games with the Oakland Athletics (2015-16) and Dodgers (2018-21).

MLB power rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot, Rays plummet into Week 13

Reks made his major league debut on Monday night, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss at San Diego.

Reks, 27, is hitting .341 with five home runs, 14 doubles and 19 RBIs in 32 games this season at Oklahoma City.

–Field Level Media

