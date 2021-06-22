Los Angeles Dodgers activate Max Muncy from injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Zach Reks to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Muncy landed on the IL on June 12 with a right oblique strain. He is batting .264 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games and leads the National League in walks (46) and on-base percentage (.418).

Muncy, 30, has started 41 games at first base, 15 games at second and one at designated hitter this season.

A 2019 All-Star, Muncy is a career .240 hitter with 101 home runs and 254 RBIs in 492 games with the Oakland Athletics (2015-16) and Dodgers (2018-21).

Reks made his major league debut on Monday night, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss at San Diego.

Reks, 27, is hitting .341 with five home runs, 14 doubles and 19 RBIs in 32 games this season at Oklahoma City.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: