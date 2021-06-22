Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Tax-swap is now left to Louisiana voters as John Bel Edwards signs legislation

By Wesley Muller
Posted by 
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8vkK_0acPMgNC00

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday signed the tax-swap package of bills that, if approved by Louisiana voters, will repeal the federal tax payment deduction allowed on state income tax returns in exchange for lower state tax rates for individuals and corporations. The legislation will only take effect if residents vote in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment on Oct. 9.

The proposed constitutional amendment would remove Louisiana’s three individual income tax brackets that are present in the state constitution and lower the maximum allowable tax rate from 6% to 4.75%.

Currently, the constitution requires a deduction of federal taxes paid for purposes of computing state tax returns. Legislators and tax-policy experts have pointed out that the current law tying Louisiana’s revenue to federal tax rates creates revenue volatility out of state lawmakers’ control.

When federal rates are high, Louisiana taxpayers deduct more from their state returns, leading to less for the state. The opposite occurs when federal rates are low; the state gets more revenue. With federal tax rates often changing with every new president, lawmakers fear they will face budgetary problems if Congress increases taxes under President Joe Biden.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow — rather than require — such a deduction. If voters approve that amendment, it will prompt the tax-swap repeal of the deduction and usher in the reduced income tax rates and other so-called “tax reform” provisions included in the bills signed by Edwards on Monday.

Louisiana’s new individual income tax rates would be as follows:

  • From 2% to 1.85% on the first $12,500 of net income
  • From 4% to 3.5% on the next $37,500 of net income.
  • From 6% to 4.25% on net income in excess of $50,000.

The legislation would also enact tax-cut triggers that automatically reduce future tax rates if the state experiences economic growth at a certain threshold and if the state’s “rainy day” fund is at a certain balance. Such triggers go against the advice of the Louisiana Budget Project.

Louisiana’s new corporate tax structure would condense Louisiana’s current five corporate tax brackets to only three brackets with rates as follows:

  • 3.5% on the first $50,000 of La. taxable income.
  • 5.5% on La. taxable income above $50,000 but not in excess of $150,000.
  • 7.5% on all La. taxable income in excess of $150,000.

Furthermore, the legislation includes the following changes to the state’s corporate franchise tax:

  • Extends the suspension of the first tier of the franchise tax for small business corporations to July 1, 2023.
  • Permanently eliminates the first bracket of the franchise tax and provides that no tax will be due on the first $300,000 of taxable capital for all taxpayers beginning Jan. 1, 2023
  • Reduces the rate on taxable capital in excess of $300,000 from 3% to 2.75%.
  • Enacts a tax-cut trigger that will further reduce the franchise tax rate automatically if certain tax revenue growth targets are met.

Voters will see the following constitutional amendment question on the ballot for the Oct. 9 election, which will also include the open mayoral primaries for New Orleans residents:

“Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid?”

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

The post Tax-swap is now left to Louisiana voters as John Bel Edwards signs legislation appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

579
Followers
351
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Tax#Tax Brackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Grassroot groups give Louisiana lawmakers an ‘F’ on the environment

Louisiana is among the nation’s top energy producing states. It’s also among the states most vulnerable to climate change, which is driving more intense hurricanes and rising seas. That combination of energy production and geographic vulnerability means state lawmakers are in a powerful position to address the environmental impacts of energy production. So how did […] The post Grassroot groups give Louisiana lawmakers an ‘F’ on the environment appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

New police reforms coming to Louisiana

Law enforcement agencies in Louisiana will soon implement several police reforms Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law after the 2021 regular session. However, during that same session, the Louisiana Legislature killed the most significant piece of legislation proposed by the Legislature’s police reform task force: a bill that would have limited qualified immunity. That […] The post New police reforms coming to Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana has three new abortion laws: Here’s what they do

Louisiana has three new laws aimed at restricting and deterring abortion. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposes abortion, announced last week he signed the measures. Here’s a rundown of what they do: Medical professionals will be required to suggest ‘abortion reversal’ may be possible  Act 483 — which will take effect Aug. 1 […] The post Louisiana has three new abortion laws: Here’s what they do appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Black Caucus asks feds to launch full-scale investigation of Louisiana State Police

Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus leaders announced Tuesday that they will be sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice to request a “top-to-bottom” investigation of Louisiana State Police following a series of high-profile beatings of Black motorists and alleged coverups within the state’s top law enforcement agency, Rep. Ted James, the Baton Rouge Democrat […] The post Black Caucus asks feds to launch full-scale investigation of Louisiana State Police appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoes bills related to vaccines, emergency powers and elections

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that he vetoed 28 of the 505 bills the Louisiana Legislature sent him during the 2021 legislative session.  That number includes the construction bill because Edwards used a line-item veto for some projects lawmakers approved. The Legislature can override any of the governor’s vetoes with a two-thirds vote in […] The post Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoes bills related to vaccines, emergency powers and elections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Jefferson Parish, LAPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Jefferson Parish School Board reaches settlements in two lawsuits over BB gun suspensions

The Jefferson Parish School Board reached a financial settlement with the families of two boys who were suspended for displaying BB guns during virtual classroom instruction and suspended by school officials who accused them of possessing a weapon on school property. The board’s decision to suspend the boys led to local and national outrage from […] The post Jefferson Parish School Board reaches settlements in two lawsuits over BB gun suspensions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Arizona StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Supreme Court upholds Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ ban, in setback for voting rights law

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s ban on third-party ballot collections, reversing the 9th Circuit’s ruling last year that the prohibition violated the Voting Rights Act and raising the bar on future voting rights lawsuits. In a 6-3 opinion, the high court ruled on Thursday that Arizona’s 2016 law doesn’t violate Section 2 of the […] The post Supreme Court upholds Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ ban, in setback for voting rights law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Science catches up to what residents of Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ have been saying about pollution | Jarvis DeBerry

If you’re ever inclined to describe how healthy you are, you’d do well to remember that the world is bigger than Louisiana and that you could simultaneously be better off than the average person here and worse than the average person in the U.S. Consider the debate about whether the communities along the Mississippi River […] The post Science catches up to what residents of Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ have been saying about pollution | Jarvis DeBerry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Lifting Louisiana’s economy starts with helping children | Neva Butkus

The Annie E. Casey Foundation, as it does every year around this time, recently delivered some bad news about Louisiana’s children. According to its Kids Count Data Book, Louisiana ranks 48th in the country for child well-being. Louisiana has never ranked higher than 46th in the 31-year history of this project.  At the root of […] The post Lifting Louisiana’s economy starts with helping children | Neva Butkus appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans push back against federal approval for changes in state voting laws

WASHINGTON—Republicans during a U.S. House Judiciary panel hearing on Tuesday argued that a bill that would reinstate a preclearance section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act is unnecessary because there is no discrimination in voting.  The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Mike Johnson, (R-La.), said that the legislation is not needed and that the […] The post Republicans push back against federal approval for changes in state voting laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely party-line, just two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for a probe into “one of the darkest […] The post U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House votes to scuttle statues of Confederate leaders, bust of Dred Scott author

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Tuesday to remove from the Capitol a bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, a Marylander who wrote the despised Dred Scott decision—as well as evict statues and busts of men who fought for the Confederacy or served in its government. The legislation passed on a vote […] The post U.S. House votes to scuttle statues of Confederate leaders, bust of Dred Scott author appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LawPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

New law keeps some industrial pollution accidents hidden from the public

Over the objections of an advocacy organization that says environmental self audits will leave the public more in the dark, Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a program allowing industrial facilities to conduct self audits for certain pollution accidents. The new law will allow those facilities to keep the records of those accidents […] The post New law keeps some industrial pollution accidents hidden from the public appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CollegesPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Southern University in Baton Rouge is ‘falling into the river’ and needs $32 million to stop erosion

Maurice Pitts, the director of facilities at Southern University in Baton Rouge wanted to make it clear Monday that what he was saying about the campus’ worsening erosion problem is “no exaggeration.”  The campus, situated on the Mississippi River is “falling into the river,” Pitts said. “It has become a safety hazard.” Much of the […] The post Southern University in Baton Rouge is ‘falling into the river’ and needs $32 million to stop erosion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana considers solar farm regulations as crop farmers voice concerns

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources held its first public hearing Tuesday to design new regulations governing the solar energy industry and the leasing of private land for solar farms — tracts of land filled with solar panels for electricity production.    Tuesday’s hearing, the first of several hearings anticipated, was the result of recently-passed […] The post Louisiana considers solar farm regulations as crop farmers voice concerns appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CollegesPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU to handle Title IX cases ‘from a trauma-informed perspective,’ new President William Tate says

On his first day on the job, new LSU President William Tate spoke Tuesday about the sexual misconduct scandal that has led to lawsuits against the university and a tarnished image. Tate, who said he wants the university to handle Title IX cases “from a trauma-informed perspective,” promised to look at the policies President Tom […] The post LSU to handle Title IX cases ‘from a trauma-informed perspective,’ new President William Tate says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana governor vetoes bill to allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed legislation this week that would have allowed residents over the age of 21 to carry concealed guns without a permit and without training — a move that has heightened calls from Republican lawmakers for an unprecedented veto override session in July. “I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, […] The post Louisiana governor vetoes bill to allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana law requires you to buckle up — unless you’re a child on a school bus | Tammy C. Barney

A 7-30 vote in the Louisiana Senate this month killed HB 130, which would have required new school buses to be installed with seat belts for its young passengers. The Senate’s rejection came after the House had approved the bill introduced by Rep. Robby Carter (D-Amite) by a 55-44 vote. Making school buses safer for […] The post Louisiana law requires you to buckle up — unless you’re a child on a school bus | Tammy C. Barney appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana courts energy startup that converts sugar cane waste to biofuel

A company that turns sugar cane waste into a green biofuel is considering building a $70 million renewable energy facility in Iberia Parish, and the state is offering tax breaks and other perks to seal the deal. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday announced that his administration has reached a preliminary agreement with Delta Biofuels, […] The post Louisiana courts energy startup that converts sugar cane waste to biofuel appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy