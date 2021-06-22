Cancel
FDA OKs First Oral Blood Thinning Medication for Children

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
healthday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The first oral blood thinning medication for children was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced Monday. Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) oral pellets were approved to treat children ages 3 months to 12 years with venous thromboembolism (VTE) directly after...

consumer.healthday.com
