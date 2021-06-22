Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Rescued sea turtles: some to be released, some still sick

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tpwrz_0acPMWUo00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi Aquarium plans to release seven endangered sea turtles this week, but other institutions in New Orleans and Mississippi are still treating turtles rescued in the fall from frigid New England waters

They’re among 75 turtles brought to New Orleans and Gulfport, Mississippi, after washing up in New England, injured and sick from the cold.

All are Kemp’s ridley turtles, the smallest and most endangered of the six species found in U.S. waters, but the species most common in the northern Gulf of Mexico. All six species inhabiting U.S. waters are listed as endangered or threatened.

Sea turtles get cold-stunned and lethargic when water chills quickly and they can’t get to warmer waters. The cold alone can kill them. It can also lead to pneumonia, shock and frostbite.

Thirty went to the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, 25 to the aquarium and 20 to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, both in Gulfport.

The aquarium plans to release its final group of seven on Thursday, Mississippi news outlets reported.

“When we received the turtles, they had severe pneumonia, but now, these turtles are once again healthy, and we will release them back into the Mississippi Sound,” said Dr. Alexa Delaune, the aquarium’s vice president of veterinary care.

The institute and Audubon’s Coastal Wildlife Network team are still treating some.

Moby Solangi, director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Study, said Tuesday that a few of the turtles brought there didn’t survive. He said that five or six have been released and 10 or 12 are still being treated for pneumonia.

Most of those brought to Audubon have been released, but two died and three are still being treated for other serious injuries, spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Tuesday.

She said one arrived with a ruptured right eye, kidney failure and severe pneumonia. Two others had frostbitten shells and needed to grow new bone. One of those also had frostbitten front flippers, parts of which had to be amputated, Matherne said. She said the third is suspected to have fungal pneumonia rather than the bacterial pneumonia that many of the turtles had.

Veterinarians hope the one-eyed turtle and the one which had frostbitten flippers will be well enough for release sometime this summer, Matherne said.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KATC News

KATC News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
Gulfport, MS
Pets & Animals
State
Mississippi State
New Orleans, LA
Pets & Animals
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Endangered Sea Turtles#Ap#Coastal Wildlife Network#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Louisiana man drowns near Destin

A Louisiana man has drowned off a Destin beach, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Facebook that the man was pulled unconscious from the Gulf of Mexico near Destin after family members say he entered the water and disappeared from view a short time later.
Saint Martinville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Destin drowning victim was from St. Martinville

The Louisiana man who drowned off a Destin beach was a 47-year-old resident of St. Martinville, Okaloosa County deputies say. The man's name was not released. Deputies tell us that family members said he dove under the water but never resurfaced; a 911 call came in about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lifeguards located him about 75 yards off the beach, and although they tried to revive him they could not.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
KATC News

Police: 6-year-old drowns in Gulf of Mexico during vacation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy believed to have drowned during a family vacation in Florida, police said. The body of Enrique Cortez-Dubon was found Tuesday afternoon in the sand, the Panama City Beach Police Department said in a statement. The 6-year-old appears to have drowned, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy