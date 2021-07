Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's former Chief of Staff Catherine St-Laurent is opening up about what it's like working for the couple. St-Laurent, who used to work for Bill and Melinda Gates, has nothing but good things to say about the sweet pair amidst royal family drama. Although Prince Harry and Markle have stepped away from their royal duties, St-Laurent says she feels the couple has the ability to be incredibly "influential" as they move forward in the United States.