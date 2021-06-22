Latest intel surrounding OKC Thunder entering NBA offseason
Since 2007, Sam Presti has been the general manager of the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder organization and is currently the longest tenured active general manager in the NBA. From drafting Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, to pulling off trades for superstars like Paul George and Chris Paul, Presti has done everything to make his team a contender over the years and now, he is building a dynasty.www.nbaanalysis.net