Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne Reacts To Fan Comments About Her Appearance During Makeup-Free Gas Station Run

By Allisun
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbuN9_0acPM9Wa00

Erika Jayne might be listening to the advice of attorneys or trying to convince the general population she routinely lives in sweatpants and has hair that isn’t flat ironed at 20 minute intervals. It’s a nice effort, but could be too little too late . The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has always been very… specific about her appearance. Viewers have seen countless segments of Erika getting spackled by a crew of people in charge of her lewks over the years.

Erika has also verbally informed fans the price of looking like you don’t give any fucks is approximately $40k per month . For roughly the cost of a 2021 BMW X2, you can have make-up like Erika every four weeks. She has been on RHOBH since 2015 but fans don’t generally see EJ out and about. Imagine the surprise when she was papped yesterday, pumping gas, looking like your auntie. Now Erika has something to say to the people who had something to say about her conveniently-timed lack of glam.

Paparazzi in Hollywood usually don’t stalk Housewives unless they’ve transitioned from famous to infamous courtesy of incredibly unsettling accusations . Yesterday The Sun shared some very candid shots of Erika out and about without her Gucci tracksuit and folks were shooketh. People made disparaging remarks about her unkept look on Twitter and some wondered if this is more about strategy than comfort. An EJ follower wrote , “Y’all don’t know shit about Erika cause this has always been her when she’s just hanging with her friends.” Excellent point, we don’t know . Because Erika CLEARLY doesn’t show her “real” life on “reality” television and her “friends” are usually “staff”. Erika retweeted this comment and said, “Exactly”.

Pardon literally everyone for questioning someone who communicates through costume . Exactly what message is Erika communicating in a Billionaire Boys Club shirt? Then a fan posted a pic of a lady in a ball gown and wrote, “Dunno about y’all but this is what I wear when I go put gas in my car.” Erika retweeted that one too. Obviously anyone who questions Erika is foolish, so now we are all Sutton Stracke I guess. She seemed to retreat with, “Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it’s a big deal.” But the internet wasn’t quite finished.

RELATED: Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi

Someone wrote , “The pumping gas isn’t the big deal it’s your inability to see getting on social media and saying things like this make you sound out of touch with reality.” Erika shot back with a meme of herself advising, “go be offended at your own life”. That would be a devastating comeback in the breakroom at JC Penney, but seems insensitive in this context considering real people have suffered . Luckily someone came to Erika’s rescue , “I am disgusted at how your [sic] being treated. All these people are trying to crucify you. When did the court of public opinion become a court of law? Leave the woman alone people.” Guys, we found the one person Tom Girardi doesn’t owe!

What about the widows and orphans ?? “Stealing from victims and orphans or knowing what has happened and having no remorse after is……AN EVEN BIGGER DEAL!!,” a commenter added. Oddly, Erika is not responding to negative posts. She also missed , “Hey, love, how about showing concern for the young man burned in the PG&E explosion ? He’s in pain and needs surgeries while you are using his money for glam.”

RELATED: Candiace Dillard Defends Erika Jayne Amid Legal Troubles; Tells Fans “Y’all Aren’t Loyal”

Obviously Erika is innocent until proven guilty, but the court of public opinion exists and no one is forced to partake in reality tv shows where lives are documented. As desensitized viewers , we expect poor and sometimes unethical behavior , but the price of showing compassion costs a lot less than owing 20 million dollars . If EJ doesn’t want people commenting on her life, maybe she should take a break from getting paid to have her life filmed.

RELATED: Erika Jayne’s Lawyers Decide Not To Withdraw Representation After Publicly Dissing Her

TELL US- IS DRESSING DOWN A NEW STRATEGY FOR ERIKA? ARE PEOPLE MAKING A BIG DEAL OUT OF NOTHING? SHOULD ERIKA CHANGE HER ABRASIVE ATTITUDE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Erika Jayne Reacts To Fan Comments About Her Appearance During Makeup-Free Gas Station Run appeared first on Reality Tea .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
785
Followers
146
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widows And Orphans#Reality Tv#Makeup#Bmw#Rhobh#Twitter#Jc Penney#Pg E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi

Someone might want to call Shaggy and the Gang, put oil in the Mystery Machine, and start looking for Erika Jayne’s money stash. Pretty soon Tom Girardi is going to start grumbling about “those meddling kids”, except those kids are lawyers and those lawyers want payment on multiple debts. While EJ is playing the innocent […] The post Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lisa Rinna's lookalike mother turns 93 - and she's amazing

If Lisa Rinna's mother is anything to go by, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has plenty to look forward to when it comes to the ageing process. Proving that the Rinna family have some seriously strong genes, Lisa shared a series of videos and photos of her mum, Lois, on Instagram as she celebrated her 93rd birthday. ]
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Showing Empathy To Erika Jayne But Not Denise Richards, Her Former Friend Of 20 Years

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was… something. Viewers watched in anticipation of seeing Erika Jayne’s house of cards fall around her and how the cast would respond to the surprising news of her divorce from Tom Girardi. But first, food! You can definitely tell who’s hanging around Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave too […] The post Real Housewives Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Showing Empathy To Erika Jayne But Not Denise Richards, Her Former Friend Of 20 Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Lisa Rinna says Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick is a 'WTF moment'

Amelia Hamlin's mum, Lisa Rinna, just got real about her daughter's relationship with Scott Disick, calling things between the couple a "WTF moment." On last night's (June 30) episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa opened up to her friends about her initial reaction to the relationship. "It's a what the f*** moment. You're like, what the f***?" Lisa said to costar Erika Jayne, "She's 19 and he's 37 with three kids."
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Hopes Erika Jayne “Does The Right Thing”; Says She “Cried So Hard For Those Victims” While Watching Hulu Documentary About Erika And Tom Girardi

Everyone from the check-out person at Publix to high-ranking attorneys seems to have something to say about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne. The only people not discussing Erika’s trials and tribulations are the members of the coveted and exclusive group, Fox Force Five. Erika’s solid group of loyal friends tried calling themselves […] The post Kelly Dodd Hopes Erika Jayne “Does The Right Thing”; Says She “Cried So Hard For Those Victims” While Watching Hulu Documentary About Erika And Tom Girardi appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Lawyer Fears 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Could Hide Assets Unless His Investigation Into Her Finances Moves Quickly

The investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s finances is moving quickly with a lawyer telling the court he fears she could hide assets. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a lawyer involved in the bankruptcy for Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is asking to depose her landlord.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURED: RHOBH star Erika Jayne, 49, emerges with no makeup and messy hair after being forced to give up her $40k-a-month glam squad amid divorce from Tom Girardi, 82, and mounting legal woes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne was seen struggling to pump her own gas on Sunday afternoon, until her assistant stepped up to lend a helping hand. Before receiving some assistance from her right-hand woman, the 49-year-old reality star looked miserable as she futilely attempted to fill up her Range Rover with a sullen expression in Los Angeles, California.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Using A Private Plane In The Midst Of Her Legal Issues

It is a mystery why Erika Jayne decided to film Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she and her husband, Tom Girardi, are mired in legal woes. During the most recent episode of RHOBH, Erika confided in co-star Sutton Stracke about how hurt she was that Tom never came to see her […] The post Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Using A Private Plane In The Midst Of Her Legal Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesDecider

Andy Cohen Bashes ‘Housewife and the Hustler’ Doc for Including Danielle Staub, Dana Wilkey: “Questionable at Best”

Andy Cohen is giving his own take on the buzzy new documentary The Housewife and the Hustler. The Real Housewives executive producer weighed in on the newly released ABC News movie, which details the complicated legal troubles of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. During an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Cohen addressed Jayne’s future on RHOBH now that The Housewife and the Hustler has been released, People reports.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne Boards Private Jet Amidst Legal Scrutiny Over Her Lifestyle

One of Erika Jayne's old taglines on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills used to be, “I'm an enigma wrapped in a riddle... and cash.” You can take Bravo taglines with a grain of salt, but it does give you some idea of the reality star’s once very glamorous persona and lifestyle. It's all changed in the course of the last few months, following embezzlement accusations levelled against her husband, Tom Girardi. However, amidst the intense legal scrutiny over her opulent lifestyle and possible role in the accusations, Erika Jayne decided to hop on a private jet.

Comments / 2

Community Policy