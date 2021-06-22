Humboldt County courthouse to reopen for in-person appearances Wednesday
The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Superior Court:. Effective Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and in accordance with the recently adopted Cal/OSHA regulations, the Humboldt Superior Court will be open for public court proceedings. With the re-opening of courtrooms, the court will no longer be broadcasting court hearings on YouTube. The court will continue to conduct hearings in juvenile matters by remote appearance.