Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County courthouse to reopen for in-person appearances Wednesday

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release from the Humboldt County Superior Court:. Effective Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and in accordance with the recently adopted Cal/OSHA regulations, the Humboldt Superior Court will be open for public court proceedings. With the re-opening of courtrooms, the court will no longer be broadcasting court hearings on YouTube. The court will continue to conduct hearings in juvenile matters by remote appearance.

www.times-standard.com
