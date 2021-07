It is Flag Day. Yes, it is quite certain to be a day that the progressive socialist left despises. It is a meaningful day to those who believe in and honor our America, and its symbol, the Stars and Stripes. Those of us who have lived a life of service and sacrifice to our nation know that one day, that American Flag will drape over our coffin as we pass from this life to another. It was the American flag that was draped over my dad’s casket, and my mom’s, for her civilian service to the United States Marine Corps. It also covered my father-in-law’s coffin as he was laid to rest. It will be that flag that will be there at my older brother’s going home, my very own, and that of my nephew, when it is our time.