KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

This little fuzz ball is Dorothy. She’s so fluffy because she’s an Angora mix rabbit. That also means she will need lots of brushing in her new home to prevent knots in her fur and keep her looking and feeling her best. Dorothy enjoys playing with toys, munching on her dark leafy greens, snacking on the occasional bit of fruit for dessert, and being with people. She’s even okay with being held for a short period of time, even though she’d rather be on the ground exploring. Dorothy wants to be your only bunny so that she can get all the attention. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.