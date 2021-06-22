Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

By Justin Hart
KRDO
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy started life as an outdoor cat but when his provider noticed something wrong with his eye, they brought him into the shelter for care. Our veterinarians discovered he had an eye infection and monitored him closely with fear he might lose one of his peepers. Tommy was put into foster care with a staff member and recuperated for three weeks. He’s a trooper and his eye healed with just a little discoloration. Tommy is a lover, not a fighter, and will give massages for free! He’s a very social cat and will want tons of attention.

krdo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Care#Cat#Voucher#Krdo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature four adorable puppies (three males, one female) rescued and in need of caring homes from BARK Animal Rescue Inc., in Greenville. Known as “The M*A*S*H Crew,” this handful of six-week old playful puppies are cute as can be. They are Wire Terrier/Dachshund...
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Jughead is a cute and fun little guy who was born April 7, 2021. Veronica, a sweet and playful kitty, was also born...
PetsWiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Flora and Jeffrey

Flora is a 2-year-old, wirehaired pointing griffon mix brought in when no owner could be found. She was quite shy but is learning to trust. She’s active and looking for a family with patience as she continues to learn basic commands and how to walk on a leash. She would love another dog for a playmate, but would prefer a home with no small animals. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
Montgomery County, NYRecordernews.com

Pet of the Week: Lela

Three-year-old Lela was found wandering all alone and lonely, and was brought to the Montgomery County SPCA in early February to find a forever home. A spayed shorthair, she is a sweet and friendly girl who loves attention and affection from people. Her favorite thing is a nice scratch under the chin. She likes playing with her toys and with other cats, so having a buddy-cat to share her new forever home would be ideal for Lela. The Montgomery County SPCA remains temporarily closed to the public. Serious adopters, redemptions and surrenders are by appointment only by calling 518-842-8050. As of June 1, appointments will be scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information about the MCSPCA, visit www.mc-spca.org or its Facebook page, or write info@mc-spca.org.
Petscbslocal.com

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Wafer

Wafer is the PAWS Pet of the Week. She is an adorable three-month-old kitten looking for that special forever home.
PetsGalesburg Register-Mail

Pet of the Week: Brutus

"Brutus is a young medium size terrier mix," writes shelter staff. "He came from a home with another dog and cats. It's always recommended a meet and greet if you have other dogs. He does basic commands. Brutus is fixed, microchipped, and current on shots." If interested in Brutus, please...
PetsRegister Citizen

Pet of the week: Dorothy

This little fuzz ball is Dorothy. She’s so fluffy because she’s an Angora mix rabbit. That also means she will need lots of brushing in her new home to prevent knots in her fur and keep her looking and feeling her best. Dorothy enjoys playing with toys, munching on her dark leafy greens, snacking on the occasional bit of fruit for dessert, and being with people. She’s even okay with being held for a short period of time, even though she’d rather be on the ground exploring. Dorothy wants to be your only bunny so that she can get all the attention. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week

Age: Two-year-old About: Prince Charles is a male Shepherd mix. Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street. Time: Between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday. Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is...
PetsMiddletown Press

Pet of the week: Sophie

Sophie, a 5-year-old tortoiseshell kitty, was part of a hoarding situation. She was only fed dog food and therefore became blind. She has seen an eye specialist for this. She would do best as a one and only and needs a home where she can be slowly acclimated, where you never move the furniture. She is extremely friendly and affectionate. She also loves to play, She does require vitamins in her food daily and would need a vet exam every 6 months to monitor her eyes. Please adopt this sweet girl. Visit www.CatTalesCT.org/cats/Sophie-3, call 860-344-9043, or email info@CatTalesCT.org. Watch our TV commercial: https://youtu.be/Y1MECIS4mIc.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 27

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Cats. Anchor, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female. Avatar, 9 years,...
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Brownie

JACKSON, Wyo. —There’s no other way to say it other than this Brownie boy is the love of YOUR life! Once a kept pet that was dumped in the woods, Brownie has every paw crossed that one day soon will be his adoption day. Never go a day without full-body...
Odessa, TXOdessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Lilly

Lilly, a sweet female adult gray/brown tabby, desperately needs to be adopted to a new home from the Odessa Animal Control. Adoptions at the Odessa Animal Control are half priced for the month of June: $40 for dogs and $25 for cats. To adopt Lilly or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Lilly has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Meet Calvin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Cavin is a handsome 5-year-old tiger with light brown fur and expressive green eyes and is looking for a new home. He would prefer to be the king of his castle and be the only pet. Calvin is quite the chatterbox, so he hopes you don't...
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Gwen and Gunner’s Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday at 9:10am, Gwen and Gunner feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Cheeto!. Cheeto is a male 8mo...
Owego, NYowegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, my name is Katie and I thank God I have been rescued! A nice lady by the name of Gail came and got me because I couldn’t put any weight on my left front leg and I was living as a stray cat by the high school. When...
PetsJacksonville Daily Progress

Pets Fur People’s Pet of the Week

Buttercup is about 4 months old. She looks like a miniature yellow lab but much smaller and more petite. Buttercup is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes.
Daytona Beach, FLormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for July 1

Two dogs and two cats have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first dog is Miko, a 7-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix with a white and butterscotch coat. His adoption fee is $35. The second is Red, a 9-month-old mixed breed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy