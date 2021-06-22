Cancel
Des Moines obelisk suddenly appears, moves; will be on KING5 news tonight

SeaTac Blog
 15 days ago
A mysterious metal obelisk that suddenly appeared near the beach in Woodmont on Monday has suddenly re-appeared in a new location as of Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – right next to “The Maury Island Incident” mural at Harper Studios in Des Moines.

The mural is located on the north side of the building at 605 S. 223rd Street in Des Moines (map below), with the obelisk standing guard next to it.

The strange metallic monolith, which is around 8-10 feet tall, includes unique hieroglyphic-style writing on it that has still not been deciphered (if you can decipher it, please email [email protected]!):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpgHP_0acPKvIR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKWJd_0acPKvIR00
What the heck does it say? Please help us decipher this mysterious message!

KING5’S CHRIS CASHMAN DOING STORY

Also on hand at the new location Tuesday morning was KING5 Reporter/Producer Chris Cashman, who was tipped off by an anonymous source who “saw it on the blogs.” Cashman interview Steve Edmiston and Scott Schaefer, part of the creative team behind “The Maury Island Incident” film, which is commemorated in the mural.

Cashman’s story is scheduled to air around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday night’s KING5 News, so be sure to tune in.

Below are photos of the obelisk basking in the glory of the fantastic UFO=themed mural in Des Moines:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MZWk_0acPKvIR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400QvY_0acPKvIR00
KING5’s Chris Cashman interviews Steve Edmiston at “The Maury Island Incident” mural in Des Moines on Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmXMX_0acPKvIR00
Cashman’s best interviews were with two kids who were sure the obelisk was created “by aliens.”
