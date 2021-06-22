LyondellBasell CEO Tells Cramer About Recovery and Recycling

In the 1967 movie The Graduate, business titan Mr. McGuire gives Dustin Hoffman’s character what is perhaps the most famous fictional investment advice ever, whispering “plastics” in his ear.

For a recent Executive Decision segment on his Mad Money show, Jim Cramer spoke with Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) - Get Report, the chemical maker with shares up 54% over the past year. LyondellBasell also offers a 4.2% dividend yield.

Plastics are at the heart of LyondellBasell’s business and McGuire’s advice still appears sound during the recovery. Patel said the recovery from COVID is only just getting started, and while demand is already increasing here in the U.S., Europe and Asia's reopenings are still ahead.

Plus, the shortage in semiconductors has hampered multiple industries, from autos to appliances, and it may take another two years for those industries to catch up to demand.

Patel told Cramer that the pandemic showed the best and worst of the plastic industry. He said so many products, like personal protective equipment and syringes, depend on plastic, but more must be done to close the loop on plastic waste to ensure that every item can find its way back to a recycling facility.

