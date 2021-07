Simon Cowell has been back in action on America's Got Talent after being forced to miss out on the last few shows of the previous season. During the audition portion of the show, all of the judges — Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum — have the option to press their Golden Buzzer and send the chosen act straight through to the live shows. Cowell pressed his Golden Buzzer for singer Nightbirde, a young woman who is battling cancer, per TooFab. And the moment is just as emotional as you might have expected.