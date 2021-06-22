Jurassic World 3: Dominion Now With More Dinosaurs
Michael Crichton introduced the world to Jurassic Park with his novel back in 1990 and then fed them a second helping, giving in to fan pressure, in 1994. Both novels were huge bestsellers. The first book was so highly anticipated that four movie studios put bids on it for the film rights. Universal and Steven Spielberg came out on top. Little did they know at the time that the first movie would be one of six in a $5 billion franchise. Here comes Jurassic World 3.www.giantfreakinrobot.com