Jurassic World 3: Dominion Now With More Dinosaurs

Recently, in-between her directing gigs on shows like The Mandolorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Bryce Dallas Howard has of course been fighting dinosaurs yet again in the Jurassic World franchise. As Jurassic World: Dominion is in the works for its big 2022 release date, Howard has been hyping fans up every step of the way. Though there’s a new announcement that’s hype worthy outside of this franchise, as Bryce Dallas Howard seems to have found her Jurassic World: Dominion follow-up, which sounds like it’ll have her continuing to ditch heels in the name of action.